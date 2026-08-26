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The live Hifi Finance price today is 0.00132759 USD.HIFI market cap is 184,095 USD. Track real-time HIFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Hifi Finance price today is 0.00132759 USD.HIFI market cap is 184,095 USD. Track real-time HIFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Hifi Finance Price (HIFI)

Unlisted

1 HIFI to USD Live Price:

$0.00132759
$0.00132759$0.00132759
-1.59%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hifi Finance (HIFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:02:25 (UTC+8)

Hifi Finance Price Today

The live Hifi Finance (HIFI) price today is $ 0.00132759, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00132759 per HIFI.

Hifi Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 184,095, with a circulating supply of 138.67M HIFI. During the last 24 hours, HIFI traded between $ 0.00132625 (low) and $ 0.00135674 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.63, while the all-time low was $ 0.00106378.

In short-term performance, HIFI moved +0.01% in the last hour and -2.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 482.37.

Hifi Finance (HIFI) Market Information

$ 184.10K
$ 184.10K$ 184.10K

$ 482.37
$ 482.37$ 482.37

$ 188.50K
$ 188.50K$ 188.50K

138.67M
138.67M 138.67M

141,983,852.2538834
141,983,852.2538834 141,983,852.2538834

The current Market Cap of Hifi Finance is $ 184.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 482.37. The circulating supply of HIFI is 138.67M, with a total supply of 141983852.2538834. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 188.50K.

Hifi Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00132625
$ 0.00132625$ 0.00132625
24H Low
$ 0.00135674
$ 0.00135674$ 0.00135674
24H High

$ 0.00132625
$ 0.00132625$ 0.00132625

$ 0.00135674
$ 0.00135674$ 0.00135674

$ 2.63
$ 2.63$ 2.63

$ 0.00106378
$ 0.00106378$ 0.00106378

+0.01%

-1.59%

-2.86%

-2.86%

Price Prediction for Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (HIFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HIFI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hifi Finance (HIFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hifi Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hifi Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HIFI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hifi Finance Price Prediction.

What is Hifi Finance (HIFI)

Hifi Finance is a lending protocol that addresses the need for fixed-rate lending and borrowing in decentralized finance. It allows anyone to access instant liquidity against collateral assets approved by Hifi Governance, by tokenizing on-chain debt. Hifi Governance is a community-organized process that manages the various aspects of the Hifi Lending Protocol. Hifi proposes a novel liquidation architecture that drives resources back to ecosystem participants and balances incentives between borrowers, lenders, and guarantors. The system works by borrowers depositing collateral and minting tokens, which represent a debt obligation that settles on a specific future date. The Hifi Token (HIFI) is utilized to vote on governance proposals, unlock discounts, achieve greater capital efficiency, increase protocol rewards, and access additional leverage.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Hifi Finance

What is the real-time price of Hifi Finance today?

The live price of Hifi Finance stands at $0.00132759, moving -1.59% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for HIFI?

HIFI has traded between $0.00132625 and $0.00135674, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Hifi Finance showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is HIFI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests HIFI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Hifi Finance?

With a market cap of $184095, Hifi Finance is ranked #4611, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has HIFI seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Hifi Finance compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $2.63, while the ATL is $0.00106378, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence HIFI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (138668552.77352768 tokens), category performance within Tokenized Real Estate,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Made in USA,Governance, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hifi Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:02:25 (UTC+8)

Hifi Finance (HIFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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