Ethena Staked ENA Price (SENA)
The live price of Ethena Staked ENA (SENA) today is 0.865927 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SENA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ethena Staked ENA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.68M USD
- Ethena Staked ENA price change within the day is -6.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Ethena Staked ENA to USD was $ -0.0560055722242949.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ethena Staked ENA to USD was $ -0.1110618053.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ethena Staked ENA to USD was $ +0.4540447525.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ethena Staked ENA to USD was $ +0.46366043475190716.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0560055722242949
|-6.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1110618053
|-12.82%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4540447525
|+52.43%
|90 Days
|$ +0.46366043475190716
|+115.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ethena Staked ENA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.84%
-6.07%
-30.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SENA to AUD
A$1.40280174
|1 SENA to GBP
￡0.70140087
|1 SENA to EUR
€0.83994919
|1 SENA to USD
$0.865927
|1 SENA to MYR
RM3.88801223
|1 SENA to TRY
₺30.67113434
|1 SENA to JPY
¥136.66059914
|1 SENA to RUB
₽88.13405006
|1 SENA to INR
₹74.63424813
|1 SENA to IDR
Rp14,195.52231888
|1 SENA to PHP
₱50.99444103
|1 SENA to EGP
￡E.43.78992839
|1 SENA to BRL
R$5.29081397
|1 SENA to CAD
C$1.24693488
|1 SENA to BDT
৳106.10203531
|1 SENA to NGN
₦1,346.6896704
|1 SENA to UAH
₴36.77591969
|1 SENA to VES
Bs45.894131
|1 SENA to PKR
Rs242.21710044
|1 SENA to KZT
₸459.13181394
|1 SENA to THB
฿30.07364471
|1 SENA to TWD
NT$28.67084297
|1 SENA to CHF
Fr0.78799357
|1 SENA to HKD
HK$6.73691206
|1 SENA to MAD
.د.م8.73720343