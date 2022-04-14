Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Liquid Staking Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Liquid Staking Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Lido Staked ETH
Lido Staked ETH
STETH
$ 2,467.64
+0.03%
-1.83%
+9.75%
$ 22.12B
$ 22.93
2
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 3,058.16
+0.25%
-0.02%
+9.30%
$ 11.59B
$ 6.35M
3
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,711.78
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.23%
$ 9.13B
$ 15.97M
4
Staked TRX
Staked TRX
STRX
$ 0.428777
0.00%
-0.00%
+2.26%
$ 3.19B
$ 354.90K
5
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 25.57M
6
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
Kinetiq Staked HYPE
KHYPE
$ 83.3
+0.35%
+0.02%
+17.16%
$ 1.13B
$ 6.31M
7
clBTC
clBTC
CLBTC
$ 78,901
0.00%
--
+13.13%
$ 1.10B
$ 5.67
8
Binance Staked SOL
Binance Staked SOL
BNSOL
$ 109.56
+0.05%
-0.04%
+14.94%
$ 995.39M
$ 2.85M
9
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 125.82
+0.03%
-0.03%
+15.03%
$ 972.74M
$ 43.16M
10
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,874.53
+0.32%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 919.64M
$ 1.39M
11
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,138
+0.03%
-0.02%
+13.92%
$ 811.34M
$ 1.01M
12
Liquid Staked ETH
Liquid Staked ETH
LSETH
$ 2,754.86
-0.33%
-0.01%
+9.81%
$ 789.66M
$ 12.89K
13
Hastra PRIME
Hastra PRIME
PRIME
$ 1.056
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 592.20M
$ 7.62M
14
Mantle Staked Ether
Mantle Staked Ether
METH
$ 2,690.81
-0.07%
-0.01%
+9.11%
$ 579.02M
$ 737.69K
15
Jupiter Staked SOL
Jupiter Staked SOL
JUPSOL
$ 116.85
+0.03%
-0.03%
+14.83%
$ 502.09M
$ 4.68M
16
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,801.66
+0.31%
-0.02%
+9.40%
$ 473.82M
$ 9.54M
17
StakeWise Staked ETH
StakeWise Staked ETH
OSETH
$ 2,612.26
+0.21%
+0.04%
+9.13%
$ 364.17M
$ 31.68K
18
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
+0.91%
$ 359.22M
$ 3.04M
19
Staked Aave
Staked Aave
STKAAVE
$ 127.04
+0.77%
-0.05%
+33.77%
$ 311.57M
$ 5.87K
20
Drift Staked SOL
Drift Staked SOL
DSOL
$ 117.88
+0.41%
-0.04%
+15.29%
$ 273.40M
$ 5.78K
21
Marinade Staked SOL
Marinade Staked SOL
MSOL
$ 135.9
+0.14%
-0.04%
+15.00%
$ 227.34M
$ 1.82M
22
Staked HYPE
Staked HYPE
STHYPE
$ 81.69
+1.11%
+0.02%
+17.79%
$ 224.27M
$ 49.33K
23
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,986
+0.41%
-0.06%
+9.08%
$ 223.55M
$ 4.51K
24
Stader ETHx
Stader ETHx
ETHX
$ 2,696.54
+0.28%
-0.02%
+9.68%
$ 210.65M
$ 271.98K
25
Sanctum Infinity
Sanctum Infinity
INF
$ 140.21
+0.02%
-0.04%
+15.18%
$ 188.91M
$ 1.18M
26
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
SAVAX
$ 9.46
+0.32%
-0.03%
+9.36%
$ 167.32M
$ 39.41K
27
Phantom Staked SOL
Phantom Staked SOL
PSOL
$ 106.24
+0.24%
-0.04%
+15.08%
$ 163.17M
$ 368.03K
28
Ethena Staked ENA
Ethena Staked ENA
SENA
$ 0.146738
0.00%
-0.06%
+56.56%
$ 161.56M
$ 457.84K
29
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 2,456.72
+0.58%
-0.02%
+9.70%
$ 151.76M
$ 450.34K
30
JPool Staked SOL
JPool Staked SOL
JSOL
$ 132.6
-0.02%
-0.03%
+14.77%
$ 132.62M
$ 18.51K
31
The Vault Staked SOL
The Vault Staked SOL
VSOL
$ 113.42
+0.20%
-0.04%
+15.03%
$ 130.15M
$ 21.61K
32
Aster Staked BNB
Aster Staked BNB
ASBNB
$ 740.73
+0.24%
-0.02%
+11.09%
$ 128.66M
$ 3.45K
33
Bybit Staked SOL
Bybit Staked SOL
BBSOL
$ 113.53
+0.10%
-0.04%
+15.07%
$ 120.67M
$ 2.86M
34
DFDV Staked SOL
DFDV Staked SOL
DFDVSOL
$ 106.52
+0.31%
-0.04%
+15.16%
$ 118.22M
$ 19.89
35
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,864.79
+0.61%
-0.01%
+9.80%
$ 105.97M
$ 11.83K
36
Avant Staked USD
Avant Staked USD
SAVUSD
$ 1.18
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 102.14M
$ 4.97K
37
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BlazeStake Staked SOL
BSOL
$ 127.42
+0.19%
-0.04%
+15.04%
$ 90.05M
$ 513.91K
38
Origin Ether
Origin Ether
OETH
$ 2,459.41
+0.20%
-0.02%
+9.18%
$ 89.71M
$ 37.20K
39
Helius Staked SOL
Helius Staked SOL
HSOL
$ 114.62
+0.05%
-0.03%
+14.78%
$ 89.46M
$ 78.22K
40
Staked Cap USD
Staked Cap USD
STCUSD
$ 1.078
+0.19%
-0.01%
+0.09%
$ 84.28M
--
41
Firelight Staked XRP
Firelight Staked XRP
STXRP
$ 1.44
0.00%
-0.05%
+32.35%
$ 80.64M
$ 169.20K
42
Saturn sUSDat
Saturn sUSDat
SUSDAT
$ 0.999455
-0.15%
-0.00%
+2.73%
$ 80.06M
$ 898.73K
43
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
44
Staked Yuzu USD
Staked Yuzu USD
SYZUSD
$ 1.047
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 67.36M
$ 9.50K
45
Treehouse ETH
Treehouse ETH
TETH
$ 3,077.13
+0.19%
-0.01%
+9.71%
$ 63.65M
$ 7.52K
46
stUSDT Staked USDT
stUSDT Staked USDT
STUSDT
$ 0.994989
0.00%
--
+1.40%
$ 62.53M
$ 69.46
47
Kinetiq Earn Vault
Kinetiq Earn Vault
VKHYPE
$ 84.21
+0.33%
+0.02%
+17.19%
$ 59.51M
$ 368.27K
48
Kinetiq Markets HYPE
Kinetiq Markets HYPE
KMHYPE
$ 83.11
+0.35%
+0.02%
+17.42%
$ 47.93M
$ 3.54K
49
Haedal Staked SUI
Haedal Staked SUI
HASUI
$ 0.82693
+0.52%
-0.08%
+9.27%
$ 44.99M
$ 48.37K
50
Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH
Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH
FWSTETH
$ 2,942.87
+0.38%
-0.02%
+9.49%
$ 44.57M
$ 2.01

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Liquid Staking Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Liquid Staking Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 169 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $61.70B.
What is the best-performing Liquid Staking Tokens token right now?
Among Liquid Staking Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, NLS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.76% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Liquid Staking Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 169 Liquid Staking Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Liquid Staking Tokens tokens include STETH, WSTETH, WBETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Liquid Staking Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Liquid Staking Tokens tokens is approximately $61.70B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Liquid Staking Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.