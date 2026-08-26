Dego Finance Price Today

The live Dego Finance (DEGO) price today is $ 0.00279362, with a 3.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEGO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00279362 per DEGO.

Dego Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 58,666, with a circulating supply of 21.00M DEGO. During the last 24 hours, DEGO traded between $ 0.00268579 (low) and $ 0.00289753 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 33.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.00267467.

In short-term performance, DEGO moved -0.01% in the last hour and +3.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.04K.

Dego Finance (DEGO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.67K$ 58.67K $ 58.67K Volume (24H) $ 20.04K$ 20.04K $ 20.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 58.67K$ 58.67K $ 58.67K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dego Finance is $ 58.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.04K. The circulating supply of DEGO is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.67K.