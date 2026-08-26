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The live AurumX price today is 0.0835 USD.UMX market cap is -- USD. Track real-time UMX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AurumX price today is 0.0835 USD.UMX market cap is -- USD. Track real-time UMX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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UMX Price Info

What is UMX

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UMX Official Website

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UMX Price Forecast

UMX History

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AurumX Price(UMX)

1 UMX to USD Live Price:

$0.08363
$0.08363$0.08363
-0.73%1D
USD
AurumX (UMX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:43:05 (UTC+8)

AurumX Market Statistics

AurumX price today is $ 0.0835, down 0.73% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0835 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.08101 - $ 0.09594 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 24.94K
Circulating Supply-- UMX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 25.05M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:43:05

AurumX Price Today

The live AurumX (UMX) price today is $ 0.0835, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0835 per UMX.

AurumX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- UMX. During the last 24 hours, UMX traded between $ 0.08101 (low) and $ 0.09594 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UMX moved -0.33% in the last hour and -1.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.94K.

AurumX (UMX) Market Information

--
----

$ 24.94K
$ 24.94K$ 24.94K

$ 25.05M
$ 25.05M$ 25.05M

--
----

300,000,000
300,000,000 300,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of AurumX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.94K. The circulating supply of UMX is --, with a total supply of 300000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.05M.

AurumX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.08101
$ 0.08101$ 0.08101
24H Low
$ 0.09594
$ 0.09594$ 0.09594
24H High

$ 0.08101
$ 0.08101$ 0.08101

$ 0.09594
$ 0.09594$ 0.09594

--
----

--
----

-0.33%

-0.73%

-1.72%

-1.72%

Trade AurumX (UMX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live UMX spot and futures markets, compare AurumX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UMX/USDT
$0.0835
$0.0835$0.0835
-1.23%
289.13K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AurumX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AurumX (UMX)

AurumX is building a next-generation, AI-driven institutional-grade global asset financial trading system.

AurumX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AurumX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AurumX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AurumX (UMX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:43:05 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AurumX

UMXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on UMX with leverage. Explore UMXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UMX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UMX
UMX
USD
USD

1 UMX = 0.0835 USD