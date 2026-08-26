AurumX Price Today

The live AurumX (UMX) price today is $ 0.0835, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0835 per UMX.

AurumX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- UMX. During the last 24 hours, UMX traded between $ 0.08101 (low) and $ 0.09594 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UMX moved -0.33% in the last hour and -1.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.94K.

AurumX (UMX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 24.94K$ 24.94K $ 24.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.05M$ 25.05M $ 25.05M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 300,000,000 300,000,000 300,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of AurumX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.94K. The circulating supply of UMX is --, with a total supply of 300000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.05M.