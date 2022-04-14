This index tracks tokens that were launched via Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) on the Binance Launchpad platform. These projects underwent strict due diligence before conducting their public token sales to the exchange's user base. Tracking this category provides a benchmark for evaluating the long-term ROI and fundamental viability of historically prominent IEOs.

To participate in a Binance Launchpad token sale, users must securely hold and commit BNB. This mechanism creates strong holding demand for BNB while simultaneously funding the new Binance Launchpad projects.

While a Binance Launchpad listing provides exceptional initial visibility, the long-term market success of the token entirely depends on the project team's ability to deliver the promised technology and continuously grow the user base.

During a Binance Launchpad Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), Binance acts as the central intermediary, conducting strict due diligence on the project and allowing eligible exchange users to purchase the new tokens using BNB.

The Binance Launchpad sector tracks the market performance of cryptocurrencies that conducted their Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) exclusively on the Binance platform before becoming publicly tradable digital assets.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.