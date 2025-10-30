Band (BAND) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.515805 $ 0.515805 $ 0.515805 24H Low $ 0.537837 $ 0.537837 $ 0.537837 24H High 24H Low $ 0.515805$ 0.515805 $ 0.515805 24H High $ 0.537837$ 0.537837 $ 0.537837 All Time High $ 22.83$ 22.83 $ 22.83 Lowest Price $ 0.203625$ 0.203625 $ 0.203625 Price Change (1H) +0.12% Price Change (1D) +3.28% Price Change (7D) +2.50% Price Change (7D) +2.50%

Band (BAND) real-time price is $0.532747. Over the past 24 hours, BAND traded between a low of $ 0.515805 and a high of $ 0.537837, showing active market volatility. BAND's all-time high price is $ 22.83, while its all-time low price is $ 0.203625.

In terms of short-term performance, BAND has changed by +0.12% over the past hour, +3.28% over 24 hours, and +2.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Band (BAND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 88.89M$ 88.89M $ 88.89M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.18M$ 89.18M $ 89.18M Circulation Supply 166.90M 166.90M 166.90M Total Supply 167,434,194.834651 167,434,194.834651 167,434,194.834651

The current Market Cap of Band is $ 88.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAND is 166.90M, with a total supply of 167434194.834651. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.18M.