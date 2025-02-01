Carrot by Puffer Price (CARROT)
The live price of Carrot by Puffer (CARROT) today is 0.685656 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CARROT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Carrot by Puffer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.86K USD
- Carrot by Puffer price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CARROT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CARROT price information.
During today, the price change of Carrot by Puffer to USD was $ -0.0003563883967104.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Carrot by Puffer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Carrot by Puffer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Carrot by Puffer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0003563883967104
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Carrot by Puffer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.05%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
### What is $CARROT? $CARROT is an ERC-20 token replacing off-chain Puffer Points in Season 2. Earned via staking, liquidity, and gauge voting, $CARROT will convert to $PUFFER tokens at a set rate after Season 2. ### What is the $CARROT tokenomics? The total supply of CARROT tokens is capped at 100 million, with dynamic bi-weekly emissions based on the community-voted governance gauges. Rewards get allocated proportionally to gauge support. ### What is the $CARROT tokens rewards distribution mechanism? Community governance and gauge voting drive the $CARROT token rewards distribution mechanism. vePUFFER holders participate in bi-weekly voting to allocate voting power to specific gauges, such as liquidity pools or protocol integrations. After the conclusion of the voting epoch, the reward epoch starts where vePUFFER holders, pufETH holders, and liquidity providers can claim their $CARROT tokens (with a 30-day vesting cliff) these rewards will be proportionally distributed based on how the voting power is allocated. ### Where Can I Buy CARROT? CARROT is available for trading on Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/tokens/ethereum/0x282a69142bac47855c3fbe1693fcc4ba3b4d5ed6 ### How are $CARROT rewards claimed, and what is the 30-day cliff period? $CARROT rewards are claimable anytime during the reward epoch or up to one year after Season 2. Claimed tokens have a 30-day lock period before withdrawal, with each claim resetting the timer.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CARROT to AUD
A$1.0970496
|1 CARROT to GBP
￡0.5485248
|1 CARROT to EUR
€0.65822976
|1 CARROT to USD
$0.685656
|1 CARROT to MYR
RM3.0511692
|1 CARROT to TRY
₺24.4779192
|1 CARROT to JPY
¥106.4138112
|1 CARROT to RUB
₽67.58511192
|1 CARROT to INR
₹59.4463752
|1 CARROT to IDR
Rp11,240.26049664
|1 CARROT to PHP
₱40.05602352
|1 CARROT to EGP
￡E.34.43364432
|1 CARROT to BRL
R$4.00423104
|1 CARROT to CAD
C$0.9942012
|1 CARROT to BDT
৳83.57460984
|1 CARROT to NGN
₦1,059.74305704
|1 CARROT to UAH
₴28.57814208
|1 CARROT to VES
Bs39.768048
|1 CARROT to PKR
Rs191.20203216
|1 CARROT to KZT
₸355.07381616
|1 CARROT to THB
฿23.16831624
|1 CARROT to TWD
NT$22.58550864
|1 CARROT to CHF
Fr0.62394696
|1 CARROT to HKD
HK$5.34126024
|1 CARROT to MAD
.د.م6.87712968