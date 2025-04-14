What is AI PEPE KING (AIPEPE)

What is the project about? AI PEPE KING aims to take the low-gas advantages of the Layer2 public chain to become the largest AI meme community on the Polygon (Matic) chain, allow users to experience the fun of meme coins faster and cheaper. What makes your project unique? 93.1% of the tokens were sent to the liquidity pool & locked, initial liquidity was locked, and contract is proven safe. The remaining 6.9% of the supply is being used as tokens for community airdrop, future centralized exchange listings, bridges, and liquidity pools. $AIPEPE is now No.2 place in Polygon new users preference! AIPEPEKING is now one of the most active #meme community on @0xPolygonLabs & Layer 2 now. Check it here: https://dune.com/queries/1985608/3282991 History of your project. We gained 29K Twitter followers & 13K holders in a week, and cooperated with BitKeep/Galxe/Damil/AIAkita/CrazyAnt to hold joint airdrop and trading events. What’s next for your project? 1000+ Global Influencers Promotion Airdrop to active #meme holders CoinGecko/Coinmarketcap Listings CEX Listings & 100,000+holders What can your token be used for? AI Pepe community vote AI Pepe Academy AI Pepe Tools

AI PEPE KING (AIPEPE) Resource Official Website