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Top Polygon Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Polygon Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,465.6
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00009
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,081.58
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
4
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.424
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
5
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2,455.17
+0.23%
-0.02%
+9.30%
$ 5.71B
--
6
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999851
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 122.17M
7
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7.39
+0.19%
-3.75%
+9.63%
$ 3.19B
$ 87.85K
8
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.80B
--
9
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999876
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 147.46M
10
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.323
-0.44%
-2.47%
+20.14%
$ 2.68B
$ 155.28K
11
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 127.74
+0.17%
-4.01%
+33.65%
$ 1.97B
$ 3.72K
12
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.12356
+0.75%
+6.81%
+52.43%
$ 1.32B
$ 5.56M
13
Rocket Pool ETH
Rocket Pool ETH
RETH
$ 2,874.53
+0.32%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 919.64M
$ 1.39M
14
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.8358
-0.27%
-0.67%
+12.23%
$ 539.98M
$ 85.63K
15
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2.195
-1.04%
-11.67%
+30.71%
$ 521.36M
$ 4.05M
16
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,758
+0.32%
-0.02%
+14.26%
$ 510.42M
$ 23.32K
17
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9982
+0.01%
+0.01%
-0.03%
$ 493.67M
$ 5.57K
18
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.3226
+0.72%
-4.20%
+21.70%
$ 488.23M
$ 2.24M
19
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,801.66
+0.31%
-0.02%
+9.40%
$ 473.82M
$ 9.54M
20
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 1.1867
-0.51%
+5.12%
+35.72%
$ 404.45M
$ 4.57M
21
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 78,862
+0.14%
-0.02%
+14.06%
$ 344.21M
$ 4.05M
22
Lido DAO
Lido DAO
LDO
$ 0.3673
+0.05%
-3.19%
+11.24%
$ 309.49M
$ 715.36K
23
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00005391
+0.49%
-3.60%
+7.75%
$ 296.81M
$ 2.21B
24
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 275.13M
$ 55.71M
25
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000003073
-0.23%
-9.83%
+24.67%
$ 268.12M
$ 353.92B
26
APE and PEPE
APE and PEPE
APEPE
$ 0.0000012328
-0.07%
-1.91%
+28.04%
$ 257.69M
$ 132.09B
27
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999816
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 209.98M
$ 4.80M
28
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19.53
+1.09%
-1.96%
+3.66%
$ 195.40M
$ 3.50K
29
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01783
+0.23%
-4.41%
+28.05%
$ 192.73M
$ 8.32M
30
Polymarket USD
Polymarket USD
PUSD
$ 0.999859
+0.02%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 174.22M
$ 32.93K
31
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0.001822
-0.61%
-4.04%
+12.40%
$ 173.32M
$ 53.08M
32
Frax Ether
Frax Ether
FRXETH
$ 2,456.72
+0.58%
-0.02%
+9.70%
$ 151.76M
$ 450.34K
33
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
SAFO
$ 1.018
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 149.42M
--
34
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07408
+0.04%
-3.83%
+10.63%
$ 146.70M
$ 742.85K
35
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1425
-0.49%
-4.97%
+11.41%
$ 141.60M
$ 1.15M
36
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,642.79
+0.10%
+0.00%
+3.90%
$ 126.90M
$ 11.64M
37
$ 0.04193
+0.17%
-1.97%
+2.57%
$ 122.94M
$ 1.48M
38
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
39
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0010997
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
40
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.08004
-0.04%
-5.49%
-0.56%
$ 109.61M
$ 2.83M
41
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1671
+2.11%
+3.26%
+8.86%
$ 108.86M
$ 380.31K
42
Staked Frax Ether
Staked Frax Ether
SFRXETH
$ 2,864.79
+0.61%
-0.01%
+9.80%
$ 105.97M
$ 11.83K
43
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.30985
-0.16%
-0.15%
-5.67%
$ 103.37M
$ 238.26K
44
Instadapp
Instadapp
FLUID
$ 1.3102
0.00%
-3.28%
+9.37%
$ 103.11M
$ 217.87
45
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0.06754
+0.18%
-4.27%
+8.51%
$ 100.90M
$ 1.08M
46
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2226
+0.18%
-8.69%
-1.37%
$ 98.87M
$ 656.65K
47
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
ACRED
$ 1,112.88
+0.23%
+0.01%
+0.22%
$ 95.68M
--
48
STAU
STAU
STAU
$ 0.0088267
+0.84%
+0.07%
+27.80%
$ 88.30M
$ 521.73K
49
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2,294.8
+0.35%
-2.97%
+8.98%
$ 82.05M
$ 27.99
50
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.2324
+0.31%
-1.96%
+12.97%
$ 79.20M
$ 655.70K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Polygon Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Polygon Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 525 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $425.06B.
What is the best-performing Polygon Ecosystem token right now?
Among Polygon Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, MEE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 70.02% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Polygon Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 525 Polygon Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Polygon Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDC, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Polygon Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Polygon Ecosystem tokens is approximately $425.06B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Polygon Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.