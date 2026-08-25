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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Acurast, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Acurast, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Acurast (ACU) Technical Analysis Today

Acurast (ACU) Technical Analysis Today

The Acurast Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ACU's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Acurast's analysis below.

Acurast (ACU) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.11843---4.35%+56.21%+37.62%
Know more about Acurast Price

Acurast Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Acurast across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 1
Buy 14
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.11915
0.11907
R2
0.11907
0.11898
R1
0.11893
0.11893
PP
0.11885
0.11885
S1
0.11871
0.11876
S2
0.11863
0.11871
S3
0.11849
0.11863

Acurast Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.15M
$2.20 M
$2.35 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.42 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.42 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.60 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.61 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Acurast Capital Flow

Net InflowACUUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.12
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.12
2026-08-23-$0.04 M0.11
2026-08-22-$0.05 M0.12
2026-08-21$0.00 M0.13

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Acurast

Trade Acurast (ACU) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Acurast price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ACU/USDT
$0.11874
$0.11874$0.11874
+0.77%
549.14K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ACU-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ACU
ACU
USD
USD

1 ACU = 0.11843 USD