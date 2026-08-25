Acurast (ACU) Technical Analysis Today The Acurast Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ACU's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Acurast's analysis below. Sign Up

Acurast (ACU) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.11843 -- -4.35% +56.21% +37.62%

Acurast Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Acurast across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 1 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.11915 0.11907 R2 0.11907 0.11898 R1 0.11893 0.11893 PP 0.11885 0.11885 S1 0.11871 0.11876 S2 0.11863 0.11871 S3 0.11849 0.11863

Acurast Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.15M $2.20 M $2.35 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.42 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.42 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $1.60 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.61 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Acurast Capital Flow Net Inflow ACUUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.12 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.12 2026-08-23 -$0.04 M 0.11 2026-08-22 -$0.05 M 0.12 2026-08-21 $0.00 M 0.13 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Acurast (ACU) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Acurast price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ACU / USDT $0.11874 $0.11874 $0.11874 +0.77% 549.14K (USDT) Trade