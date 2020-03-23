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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solana, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solana, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Solana (SOL) Technical Analysis Today

Solana (SOL) Technical Analysis Today

The Solana Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solana's analysis below.

Solana (SOL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$97.32--+26.48%+26.86%+18.04%
Know more about Solana Price

AI Daily Analysis for Solana

Solana Analysis Today 2026-08-26

  • Short-term: After breaking below $100, the price is retesting the $96 support level. With net capital inflows and a high long-to-short ratio, be cautious of sudden price spikes.
  • Long-term: Continuous ETF inflows, combined with the implementation of RWA and deflationary proposals, are driving prices upward, supported by institutional demand.
  • Recommendation: Wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches. Strictly control leverage, set stop-loss orders, and avoid chasing highs.

Solana Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25

  • Short-term: Strong net inflows into ETFs, low funding rates, and consolidation around the $100 level as momentum builds.
  • Long-term: Accelerating real-world adoption of RWA and payments, with technological upgrades supporting institutional-grade narratives.
  • Recommendation: Scale in positions on pullbacks, strictly control leverage, and watch for confirmed breakouts at key levels.

Solana Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solana across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 6
Buy 4
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 1Buy 3
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 6Neutral 5Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
97.27
97.27
R2
97.27
97.27
R1
97.27
97.27
PP
97.27
97.27
S1
97.27
97.27
S2
97.27
97.27
S3
97.27
97.27

Solana Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.25M
$244.43 M
$244.18 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.12M
3-Day Active Buys
$2,083.21 M
3-Day Active Sells
$2,083.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
19.70M
7-Day Active Buys
$5,798.84 M
7-Day Active Sells
$5,779.14 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Solana Capital Flow

Net InflowSOLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$10.18 M97.20
2026-08-25$54.03 M98.39
2026-08-24$21.65 M96.43
2026-08-23$42.12 M95.36
2026-08-22$47.97 M93.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Solana

Trade Solana (SOL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Solana price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SOL/USDT
$97.32
$97.32$97.32
-1.09%
1.51M (USDT)
SOL/USDC
$97.28
$97.28$97.28
-1.09%
8.96K (USDT)
SOL/USD1
$97.56
$97.56$97.56
-1.04%
4.76K (USDT)
SOL/BTC
$0.00124128
$0.00124128$0.00124128
+0.45%
445.29 (USDT)
SOL/EUR
$83.28
$83.28$83.28
-0.98%
920.14 (USDT)
SOL/USDE
$97.78
$97.78$97.78
-0.65%
563.37 (USDT)
SOL/BRL
$502.98
$502.98$502.98
-0.83%
530.78 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SOL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SOL
SOL
USD
USD

1 SOL = 97.32 USD