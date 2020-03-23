Solana (SOL) Technical Analysis Today The Solana Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solana's analysis below. Sign Up

Solana (SOL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $97.32 -- +26.48% +26.86% +18.04%

AI Daily Analysis for Solana SOL Analysis Today SOL Analysis Yesterday Solana Analysis Today 2026-08-26 Short-term: After breaking below $100, the price is retesting the $96 support level. With net capital inflows and a high long-to-short ratio, be cautious of sudden price spikes.

Long-term: Continuous ETF inflows, combined with the implementation of RWA and deflationary proposals, are driving prices upward, supported by institutional demand.

Recommendation: Wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches. Strictly control leverage, set stop-loss orders, and avoid chasing highs. Short-term: After breaking below $100, the price is retesting the $96 support level. With net capital inflows and a high long-to-short ratio, be cautious of sudden price spikes.

Long-term: Continuous ETF inflows, combined with the implementation of RWA and deflationary proposals, are driving prices upward, supported by institutional demand.

Recommendation: Wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches. Strictly control leverage, set stop-loss orders, and avoid chasing highs. Solana Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25 Short-term: Strong net inflows into ETFs, low funding rates, and consolidation around the $100 level as momentum builds.

Long-term: Accelerating real-world adoption of RWA and payments, with technological upgrades supporting institutional-grade narratives.

Recommendation: Scale in positions on pullbacks, strictly control leverage, and watch for confirmed breakouts at key levels. Short-term: Strong net inflows into ETFs, low funding rates, and consolidation around the $100 level as momentum builds.

Long-term: Accelerating real-world adoption of RWA and payments, with technological upgrades supporting institutional-grade narratives.

Recommendation: Scale in positions on pullbacks, strictly control leverage, and watch for confirmed breakouts at key levels.

Solana Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solana across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 6 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 6 Neutral 5 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 97.27 97.27 R2 97.27 97.27 R1 97.27 97.27 PP 97.27 97.27 S1 97.27 97.27 S2 97.27 97.27 S3 97.27 97.27

Solana Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.25M $244.43 M $244.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.12M 3-Day Active Buys $2,083.21 M 3-Day Active Sells $2,083.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 19.70M 7-Day Active Buys $5,798.84 M 7-Day Active Sells $5,779.14 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Solana Capital Flow Net Inflow SOLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $10.18 M 97.20 2026-08-25 $54.03 M 98.39 2026-08-24 $21.65 M 96.43 2026-08-23 $42.12 M 95.36 2026-08-22 $47.97 M 93.08 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.