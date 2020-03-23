Solana (SOL) Technical Analysis Today
Solana (SOL) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$97.32
|--
|+26.48%
|+26.86%
|+18.04%
AI Daily Analysis for Solana
Solana Analysis Today 2026-08-26
- Short-term: After breaking below $100, the price is retesting the $96 support level. With net capital inflows and a high long-to-short ratio, be cautious of sudden price spikes.
- Long-term: Continuous ETF inflows, combined with the implementation of RWA and deflationary proposals, are driving prices upward, supported by institutional demand.
- Recommendation: Wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches. Strictly control leverage, set stop-loss orders, and avoid chasing highs.
Solana Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25
- Short-term: Strong net inflows into ETFs, low funding rates, and consolidation around the $100 level as momentum builds.
- Long-term: Accelerating real-world adoption of RWA and payments, with technological upgrades supporting institutional-grade narratives.
- Recommendation: Scale in positions on pullbacks, strictly control leverage, and watch for confirmed breakouts at key levels.
Solana Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solana across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Sell
|Sell 10
|Neutral 1
|Buy 3
|Technical Indicators:
|Strong Sell
|Sell 6
|Neutral 5
|Buy 1
Solana Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Solana Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|$10.18 M
|97.20
|2026-08-25
|$54.03 M
|98.39
|2026-08-24
|$21.65 M
|96.43
|2026-08-23
|$42.12 M
|95.36
|2026-08-22
|$47.97 M
|93.08
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.