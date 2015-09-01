Cardano (ADA) Technical Analysis Today
Cardano (ADA) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.216
|--
|+23.56%
|+30.59%
|-10.34%
AI Daily Analysis for Cardano
Cardano Analysis 2026-07-29
- Whales Continue Accumulating: The share of ADA held by whale addresses has risen to 67% (a high since 2020), and significant net capital inflows have been observed recently (approximately 1.738 million USDT inflow yesterday), indicating that large holders are actively accumulating at low levels, providing strong support for the price.
- Technical Oversold Rebound: After ADA touched a 4-year low, the 4-hour KDJ indicator formed a golden cross (J value rose to 95), RSI exited the oversold zone, and the price moved above the 5-day moving average. There is a strong demand for short-term technical recovery, and the rebound is expected to continue.
- Extremely Bullish Contract Sentiment: The long/short ratio of ADA contract positions reached 3.71, with elite accounts showing a ratio as high as 7.45, reflecting strong bullish sentiment in the market; meanwhile, the funding rate is positive (0.01%), indicating bulls are dominant. Although the funding rate is not high, combined with the high position ratio, it suggests underlying rebound momentum.
Cardano Analysis 2026-07-28
- Sustained Capital Outflows: Net capital outflows occurred on 6 of the past 7 days, with a net outflow of approximately 2.158 million USDT in the last 24 hours, indicating a strong willingness to withdraw funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on ADA's price.
- Contracts Extremely Bullish: The current contract funding rate is negative (-0.0119%), indicating that long positions dominate but are required to pay fees; the long/short ratio for elite accounts is as high as 4.78, while the retail investor ratio is approximately 3.98, suggesting the market is overcrowded and poses a risk of a pullback.
- Technical Pressure: On the daily chart, the KDJ indicator's J-value has fallen to -3, entering the oversold zone; the price has broken below various short-term moving averages and faces resistance from the 20-day moving average (approximately 0.165 USDT), indicating a weak short-term trend.
Cardano Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cardano across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Buy
|Sell 3
|Neutral 1
|Buy 10
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 8
|Neutral 2
|Buy 2
Cardano Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Cardano Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-25
|-$2.45 M
|0.22
|2026-08-24
|$2.32 M
|0.22
|2026-08-23
|-$3.11 M
|0.22
|2026-08-22
|$6.73 M
|0.22
|2026-08-21
|$6.03 M
|0.22
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.