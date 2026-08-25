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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SUI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SUI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SUI (SUI) Technical Analysis Today

SUI (SUI) Technical Analysis Today

The SUI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SUI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SUI's analysis below.

SUI (SUI) Price Change

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AI Daily Analysis for SUI

SUI Analysis Today 2026-08-26

  • Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows, active selling dominance, technical breakdown, and short-term pressure.
  • Long-term: Ecosystem expansion and ETF narratives support fundamentals, but unlocking pressure remains.
  • Recommendation: Control position size, avoid leverage, and wait for stabilization signals before entering in batches.

SUI Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25

  • Short-term: Net capital outflows and selling pressure dominate, with technical breakdowns indicating a bearish short-term outlook.
  • Long-term: Supported by RWA and ETF narratives, but accompanied by risks of token unlocks and delistings.
  • Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs, wait for stabilization signals, and strictly manage position sizing and stop-losses.

SUI Capital Flow

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The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SUI-to-USD Calculator

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