XRP (XRP) Technical Analysis Today The XRP Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XRP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XRP's analysis below. Sign Up

XRP (XRP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.4277 -- +43.15% +28.76% +11.60%

AI Daily Analysis for XRP XRP Analysis Today XRP Analysis Yesterday XRP Analysis Today 2026-08-26 Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows, with active selling dominating and significant pressure for a technical pullback.

Long-term: ETF inflows and regulatory clarity support institutional allocation, underpinned by strong fundamentals.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly control position sizing. Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows, with active selling dominating and significant pressure for a technical pullback.

Long-term: ETF inflows and regulatory clarity support institutional allocation, underpinned by strong fundamentals.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly control position sizing. XRP Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25 Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure; technical KDJ death cross indicates short-term downside risks.

Long-term: ETF inflows coupled with regulatory clarity; social media bullish score exceeds 75, and institutional allocation supports an upward trend.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs in the short term; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly control leverage and position sizing. Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure; technical KDJ death cross indicates short-term downside risks.

Long-term: ETF inflows coupled with regulatory clarity; social media bullish score exceeds 75, and institutional allocation supports an upward trend.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs in the short term; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly control leverage and position sizing.

XRP Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XRP across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 19 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.4286 1.4283 R2 1.4283 1.4279 R1 1.4277 1.4277 PP 1.4274 1.4274 S1 1.4268 1.427 S2 1.4265 1.4268 S3 1.4259 1.4265

XRP Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.04M $159.92 M $159.87 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.26M 3-Day Active Buys $1,275.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $1,275.80 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -3.09M 7-Day Active Buys $4,104.69 M 7-Day Active Sells $4,107.78 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. XRP Capital Flow Net Inflow XRPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$2.00 M 1.45 2026-08-25 -$45.28 M 1.48 2026-08-24 -$38.15 M 1.50 2026-08-23 -$18.43 M 1.50 2026-08-22 -$14.75 M 1.44 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.