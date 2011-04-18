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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XRP, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XRP, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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XRP (XRP) Technical Analysis Today

XRP (XRP) Technical Analysis Today

The XRP Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XRP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XRP's analysis below.

XRP (XRP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.4277--+43.15%+28.76%+11.60%
Know more about XRP Price

AI Daily Analysis for XRP

XRP Analysis Today 2026-08-26

  • Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows, with active selling dominating and significant pressure for a technical pullback.
  • Long-term: ETF inflows and regulatory clarity support institutional allocation, underpinned by strong fundamentals.
  • Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly control position sizing.

XRP Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25

  • Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure; technical KDJ death cross indicates short-term downside risks.
  • Long-term: ETF inflows coupled with regulatory clarity; social media bullish score exceeds 75, and institutional allocation supports an upward trend.
  • Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs in the short term; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly control leverage and position sizing.

XRP Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XRP across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 19
Neutral 2
Buy 5
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 2Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.4286
1.4283
R2
1.4283
1.4279
R1
1.4277
1.4277
PP
1.4274
1.4274
S1
1.4268
1.427
S2
1.4265
1.4268
S3
1.4259
1.4265

XRP Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.04M
$159.92 M
$159.87 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.26M
3-Day Active Buys
$1,275.54 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1,275.80 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-3.09M
7-Day Active Buys
$4,104.69 M
7-Day Active Sells
$4,107.78 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

XRP Capital Flow

Net InflowXRPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$2.00 M1.45
2026-08-25-$45.28 M1.48
2026-08-24-$38.15 M1.50
2026-08-23-$18.43 M1.50
2026-08-22-$14.75 M1.44

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about XRP

Trade XRP (XRP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live XRP price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XRP/USDT
$1.4283
$1.4283$1.4283
-3.40%
50.01M (USDT)
XRP/USDC
$1.4283
$1.4283$1.4283
-3.27%
181.35K (USDT)
XRP/USD1
$1.4279
$1.4279$1.4279
-3.49%
343.67K (USDT)
XRP/ETH
$0.000585
$0.000585$0.000585
-1.69%
9.38K (USDT)
XRP/BTC
$0.000018194
$0.000018194$0.000018194
-2.01%
15.83K (USDT)
XRP/EUR
$1.2225
$1.2225$1.2225
-3.30%
45.22K (USDT)
XRP/BRL
$7.374
$7.374$7.374
-3.32%
39.83K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XRP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XRP
XRP
USD
USD

1 XRP = 1.4277 USD