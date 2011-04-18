XRP (XRP) Technical Analysis Today
XRP (XRP) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$1.4277
|--
|+43.15%
|+28.76%
|+11.60%
AI Daily Analysis for XRP
XRP Analysis Today 2026-08-26
- Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows, with active selling dominating and significant pressure for a technical pullback.
- Long-term: ETF inflows and regulatory clarity support institutional allocation, underpinned by strong fundamentals.
- Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly control position sizing.
XRP Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25
- Short-term: Continuous net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure; technical KDJ death cross indicates short-term downside risks.
- Long-term: ETF inflows coupled with regulatory clarity; social media bullish score exceeds 75, and institutional allocation supports an upward trend.
- Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs in the short term; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly control leverage and position sizing.
XRP Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XRP across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Sell
|Sell 11
|Neutral 0
|Buy 3
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 8
|Neutral 2
|Buy 2
XRP Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
XRP Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|-$2.00 M
|1.45
|2026-08-25
|-$45.28 M
|1.48
|2026-08-24
|-$38.15 M
|1.50
|2026-08-23
|-$18.43 M
|1.50
|2026-08-22
|-$14.75 M
|1.44
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.