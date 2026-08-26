Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Technical Analysis Today The Pudgy Penguins Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PENGU's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pudgy Penguins's analysis below. Sign Up

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.009596 -- +59.26% +51.88% +17.58%

AI Daily Analysis for Pudgy Penguins PENGU Analysis 2026-07-29 PENGU Analysis 2026-07-28 Pudgy Penguins Analysis 2026-07-29 Significant Capital Outflow : Net capital outflow exceeded 3 million USDT over the past 7 days, with approximately 420,000 USDT flowing out in the last 24 hours, indicating continued withdrawal of major funds and exerting significant downward pressure on the price.

: Net capital outflow exceeded 3 million USDT over the past 7 days, with approximately 420,000 USDT flowing out in the last 24 hours, indicating continued withdrawal of major funds and exerting significant downward pressure on the price. Strong Bearish Sentiment : The contract funding rate is negative (-0.0123%), and the long/short account ratio has reached 5.9 (with long positions accounting for 86%). Retail investors are extremely bullish while the funding rate is inverted, suggesting a high risk of a price pullback.

: The contract funding rate is negative (-0.0123%), and the long/short account ratio has reached 5.9 (with long positions accounting for 86%). Retail investors are extremely bullish while the funding rate is inverted, suggesting a high risk of a price pullback. Weakening Technicals: On the 4-hour chart, the KDJ indicator's J-value is at a low level (approx. 21), and the price has broken below short-term moving averages. The daily KDJ shows a death cross trending downward, indicating a bearish short-term trend. Significant Capital Outflow : Net capital outflow exceeded 3 million USDT over the past 7 days, with approximately 420,000 USDT flowing out in the last 24 hours, indicating continued withdrawal of major funds and exerting significant downward pressure on the price.

: Net capital outflow exceeded 3 million USDT over the past 7 days, with approximately 420,000 USDT flowing out in the last 24 hours, indicating continued withdrawal of major funds and exerting significant downward pressure on the price. Strong Bearish Sentiment : The contract funding rate is negative (-0.0123%), and the long/short account ratio has reached 5.9 (with long positions accounting for 86%). Retail investors are extremely bullish while the funding rate is inverted, suggesting a high risk of a price pullback.

: The contract funding rate is negative (-0.0123%), and the long/short account ratio has reached 5.9 (with long positions accounting for 86%). Retail investors are extremely bullish while the funding rate is inverted, suggesting a high risk of a price pullback. Weakening Technicals: On the 4-hour chart, the KDJ indicator's J-value is at a low level (approx. 21), and the price has broken below short-term moving averages. The daily KDJ shows a death cross trending downward, indicating a bearish short-term trend. Pudgy Penguins Analysis 2026-07-28 High Contract Funding Rate : PENGU's funding rate is -0.0117%, indicating that short sellers dominate and market sentiment is bearish, exerting downward pressure on the price.

: PENGU's funding rate is -0.0117%, indicating that short sellers dominate and market sentiment is bearish, exerting downward pressure on the price. Continuous Capital Outflow : Over the past 7 days, net capital inflow was approximately -2.33 million USDT, and active buying volume in major contracts was lower than selling volume during multiple periods, suggesting that capital is exiting the market, which is bearish for the price.

: Over the past 7 days, net capital inflow was approximately -2.33 million USDT, and active buying volume in major contracts was lower than selling volume during multiple periods, suggesting that capital is exiting the market, which is bearish for the price. Long/Short Ratio Imbalance: The platform's long/short position ratio is as high as 6.38 (86.4% long), yet the price has fallen by 3.5%, indicating that retail investors attempting to buy the dip against the trend have been trapped. Meanwhile, the elite account position ratio of 4.41 shows that large traders are shorting at higher levels, making the price more likely to fall than rise in the short term. High Contract Funding Rate : PENGU's funding rate is -0.0117%, indicating that short sellers dominate and market sentiment is bearish, exerting downward pressure on the price.

: PENGU's funding rate is -0.0117%, indicating that short sellers dominate and market sentiment is bearish, exerting downward pressure on the price. Continuous Capital Outflow : Over the past 7 days, net capital inflow was approximately -2.33 million USDT, and active buying volume in major contracts was lower than selling volume during multiple periods, suggesting that capital is exiting the market, which is bearish for the price.

: Over the past 7 days, net capital inflow was approximately -2.33 million USDT, and active buying volume in major contracts was lower than selling volume during multiple periods, suggesting that capital is exiting the market, which is bearish for the price. Long/Short Ratio Imbalance: The platform's long/short position ratio is as high as 6.38 (86.4% long), yet the price has fallen by 3.5%, indicating that retail investors attempting to buy the dip against the trend have been trapped. Meanwhile, the elite account position ratio of 4.41 shows that large traders are shorting at higher levels, making the price more likely to fall than rise in the short term.

Pudgy Penguins Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pudgy Penguins across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.009596 0.00959 R2 0.00959 0.009587 R1 0.009587 0.009585 PP 0.009581 0.009581 S1 0.009578 0.009578 S2 0.009572 0.009576 S3 0.009569 0.009572

Pudgy Penguins Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.02M $5.45 M $5.47 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.15M 3-Day Active Buys $30.75 M 3-Day Active Sells $30.60 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.32M 7-Day Active Buys $52.39 M 7-Day Active Sells $52.07 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Pudgy Penguins Capital Flow Net Inflow PENGUUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$2.89 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.72 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $1.44 M 0.01 2026-08-22 -$2.62 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pudgy Penguins price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PENGU / USDT $0.009606 $0.009606 $0.009606 -0.53% 117.35M (USDT) Trade PENGU / USDC $0.009603 $0.009603 $0.009603 -0.54% 6.10M (USDT) Trade