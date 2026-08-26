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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pudgy Penguins, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pudgy Penguins, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Technical Analysis Today

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Technical Analysis Today

The Pudgy Penguins Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PENGU's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pudgy Penguins's analysis below.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.009596--+59.26%+51.88%+17.58%
Know more about Pudgy Penguins Price

AI Daily Analysis for Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins Analysis 2026-07-29

  • Significant Capital Outflow: Net capital outflow exceeded 3 million USDT over the past 7 days, with approximately 420,000 USDT flowing out in the last 24 hours, indicating continued withdrawal of major funds and exerting significant downward pressure on the price.
  • Strong Bearish Sentiment: The contract funding rate is negative (-0.0123%), and the long/short account ratio has reached 5.9 (with long positions accounting for 86%). Retail investors are extremely bullish while the funding rate is inverted, suggesting a high risk of a price pullback.
  • Weakening Technicals: On the 4-hour chart, the KDJ indicator's J-value is at a low level (approx. 21), and the price has broken below short-term moving averages. The daily KDJ shows a death cross trending downward, indicating a bearish short-term trend.

Pudgy Penguins Analysis 2026-07-28

  • High Contract Funding Rate: PENGU's funding rate is -0.0117%, indicating that short sellers dominate and market sentiment is bearish, exerting downward pressure on the price.
  • Continuous Capital Outflow: Over the past 7 days, net capital inflow was approximately -2.33 million USDT, and active buying volume in major contracts was lower than selling volume during multiple periods, suggesting that capital is exiting the market, which is bearish for the price.
  • Long/Short Ratio Imbalance: The platform's long/short position ratio is as high as 6.38 (86.4% long), yet the price has fallen by 3.5%, indicating that retail investors attempting to buy the dip against the trend have been trapped. Meanwhile, the elite account position ratio of 4.41 shows that large traders are shorting at higher levels, making the price more likely to fall than rise in the short term.

Pudgy Penguins Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pudgy Penguins across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 1
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.009596
0.00959
R2
0.00959
0.009587
R1
0.009587
0.009585
PP
0.009581
0.009581
S1
0.009578
0.009578
S2
0.009572
0.009576
S3
0.009569
0.009572

Pudgy Penguins Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.02M
$5.45 M
$5.47 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.15M
3-Day Active Buys
$30.75 M
3-Day Active Sells
$30.60 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.32M
7-Day Active Buys
$52.39 M
7-Day Active Sells
$52.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Pudgy Penguins Capital Flow

Net InflowPENGUUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-25-$2.89 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.72 M0.01
2026-08-23$1.44 M0.01
2026-08-22-$2.62 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Pudgy Penguins

Trade Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pudgy Penguins price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PENGU/USDT
$0.009606
$0.009606$0.009606
-0.53%
117.35M (USDT)
PENGU/USDC
$0.009603
$0.009603$0.009603
-0.54%
6.10M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PENGU-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PENGU
PENGU
USD
USD

1 PENGU = 0.009596 USD