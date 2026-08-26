Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Technical Analysis Today
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.009596
|--
|+59.26%
|+51.88%
|+17.58%
AI Daily Analysis for Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins Analysis 2026-07-29
- Significant Capital Outflow: Net capital outflow exceeded 3 million USDT over the past 7 days, with approximately 420,000 USDT flowing out in the last 24 hours, indicating continued withdrawal of major funds and exerting significant downward pressure on the price.
- Strong Bearish Sentiment: The contract funding rate is negative (-0.0123%), and the long/short account ratio has reached 5.9 (with long positions accounting for 86%). Retail investors are extremely bullish while the funding rate is inverted, suggesting a high risk of a price pullback.
- Weakening Technicals: On the 4-hour chart, the KDJ indicator's J-value is at a low level (approx. 21), and the price has broken below short-term moving averages. The daily KDJ shows a death cross trending downward, indicating a bearish short-term trend.
Pudgy Penguins Analysis 2026-07-28
- High Contract Funding Rate: PENGU's funding rate is -0.0117%, indicating that short sellers dominate and market sentiment is bearish, exerting downward pressure on the price.
- Continuous Capital Outflow: Over the past 7 days, net capital inflow was approximately -2.33 million USDT, and active buying volume in major contracts was lower than selling volume during multiple periods, suggesting that capital is exiting the market, which is bearish for the price.
- Long/Short Ratio Imbalance: The platform's long/short position ratio is as high as 6.38 (86.4% long), yet the price has fallen by 3.5%, indicating that retail investors attempting to buy the dip against the trend have been trapped. Meanwhile, the elite account position ratio of 4.41 shows that large traders are shorting at higher levels, making the price more likely to fall than rise in the short term.
Pudgy Penguins Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pudgy Penguins across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Buy
|Sell 4
|Neutral 0
|Buy 10
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 8
|Neutral 1
|Buy 3
Pudgy Penguins Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Pudgy Penguins Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|-$0.04 M
|0.01
|2026-08-25
|-$2.89 M
|0.01
|2026-08-24
|-$0.72 M
|0.01
|2026-08-23
|$1.44 M
|0.01
|2026-08-22
|-$2.62 M
|0.01
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.