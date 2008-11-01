Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis Today The Bitcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitcoin's analysis below. Sign Up

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $79,172.51 -- +22.43% +22.39% +5.46%

AI Daily Analysis for Bitcoin BTC Analysis Today BTC Analysis Yesterday Bitcoin Analysis Today 2026-08-26 Short-term: Approaching 83K resistance; strong capital inflows but an imbalance in the long-short ratio suggests caution against a pullback.

Long-term: Continued net inflows into ETFs coupled with increased institutional holdings provide a solid foundation for the bull market.

Recommendation: Take profits in batches to lock in gains, re-enter at support levels during pullbacks, and strictly control leverage. Short-term: Approaching 83K resistance; strong capital inflows but an imbalance in the long-short ratio suggests caution against a pullback.

Long-term: Continued net inflows into ETFs coupled with increased institutional holdings provide a solid foundation for the bull market.

Recommendation: Take profits in batches to lock in gains, re-enter at support levels during pullbacks, and strictly control leverage. Bitcoin Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25 Short-term: Strong support at 80K, net capital inflows, and a rebound in the long/short ratio suggest a bullish bias amid short-term fluctuations.

Long-term: Continued ETF inflows coupled with regulatory clarity are driving a sustained bull market trend fueled by institutional allocation.

Recommendation: Accumulate positions in batches on dips, strictly control leverage, and watch for confirmation signals of key level breakouts. Short-term: Strong support at 80K, net capital inflows, and a rebound in the long/short ratio suggest a bullish bias amid short-term fluctuations.

Long-term: Continued ETF inflows coupled with regulatory clarity are driving a sustained bull market trend fueled by institutional allocation.

Recommendation: Accumulate positions in batches on dips, strictly control leverage, and watch for confirmation signals of key level breakouts.

Bitcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitcoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 79,185.8333 79,179.8666 R2 79,179.8666 79,173.0288 R1 79,167.9333 79,168.8044 PP 79,161.9666 79,161.9666 S1 79,150.0333 79,155.1288 S2 79,144.0666 79,150.9044 S3 79,132.1333 79,144.0666

Bitcoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -13.31M $359.89 M $373.20 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.23M 3-Day Active Buys $7,404.36 M 3-Day Active Sells $7,403.13 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 90.31M 7-Day Active Buys $22,609.88 M 7-Day Active Sells $22,519.57 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Bitcoin Capital Flow Net Inflow BTCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$1.76 M 79,160.80 2026-08-25 $90.50 M 79,503.13 2026-08-24 $102.61 M 79,100.79 2026-08-23 $8.79 M 77,156.61 2026-08-22 $110.75 M 76,980.13 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.