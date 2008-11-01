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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitcoin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis Today

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis Today

The Bitcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into BTC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitcoin's analysis below.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$79,172.51--+22.43%+22.39%+5.46%
Know more about Bitcoin Price

AI Daily Analysis for Bitcoin

Bitcoin Analysis Today 2026-08-26

  • Short-term: Approaching 83K resistance; strong capital inflows but an imbalance in the long-short ratio suggests caution against a pullback.
  • Long-term: Continued net inflows into ETFs coupled with increased institutional holdings provide a solid foundation for the bull market.
  • Recommendation: Take profits in batches to lock in gains, re-enter at support levels during pullbacks, and strictly control leverage.

Bitcoin Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25

  • Short-term: Strong support at 80K, net capital inflows, and a rebound in the long/short ratio suggest a bullish bias amid short-term fluctuations.
  • Long-term: Continued ETF inflows coupled with regulatory clarity are driving a sustained bull market trend fueled by institutional allocation.
  • Recommendation: Accumulate positions in batches on dips, strictly control leverage, and watch for confirmation signals of key level breakouts.

Bitcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitcoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 1
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 5Neutral 0Buy 9
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
79,185.8333
79,179.8666
R2
79,179.8666
79,173.0288
R1
79,167.9333
79,168.8044
PP
79,161.9666
79,161.9666
S1
79,150.0333
79,155.1288
S2
79,144.0666
79,150.9044
S3
79,132.1333
79,144.0666

Bitcoin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-13.31M
$359.89 M
$373.20 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.23M
3-Day Active Buys
$7,404.36 M
3-Day Active Sells
$7,403.13 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
90.31M
7-Day Active Buys
$22,609.88 M
7-Day Active Sells
$22,519.57 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bitcoin Capital Flow

Net InflowBTCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$1.76 M79,160.80
2026-08-25$90.50 M79,503.13
2026-08-24$102.61 M79,100.79
2026-08-23$8.79 M77,156.61
2026-08-22$110.75 M76,980.13

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bitcoin

Trade Bitcoin (BTC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitcoin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BTC/USDT
$79,172.45
$79,172.45$79,172.45
-0.41%
10.52K (USDT)
BTC/USDC
$79,175.77
$79,175.77$79,175.77
-0.42%
242.40 (USDT)
BTC/USD1
$79,179.25
$79,179.25$79,179.25
-0.36%
5.84 (USDT)
BTC/USDF
$79,386.16
$79,386.16$79,386.16
-0.38%
1.65 (USDT)
BTC/EUR
$67,778.7
$67,778.7$67,778.7
-0.36%
1.03 (USDT)
BTC/USDE
$79,109.37
$79,109.37$79,109.37
-0.36%
0.69 (USDT)
BTC/BRL
$408,872.7
$408,872.7$408,872.7
-0.27%
0.69 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

BTC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BTC
BTC
USD
USD

1 BTC = 79,172.5 USD