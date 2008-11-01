Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Analysis Today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$79,172.51
|--
|+22.43%
|+22.39%
|+5.46%
AI Daily Analysis for Bitcoin
Bitcoin Analysis Today 2026-08-26
- Short-term: Approaching 83K resistance; strong capital inflows but an imbalance in the long-short ratio suggests caution against a pullback.
- Long-term: Continued net inflows into ETFs coupled with increased institutional holdings provide a solid foundation for the bull market.
- Recommendation: Take profits in batches to lock in gains, re-enter at support levels during pullbacks, and strictly control leverage.
Bitcoin Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25
- Short-term: Strong support at 80K, net capital inflows, and a rebound in the long/short ratio suggest a bullish bias amid short-term fluctuations.
- Long-term: Continued ETF inflows coupled with regulatory clarity are driving a sustained bull market trend fueled by institutional allocation.
- Recommendation: Accumulate positions in batches on dips, strictly control leverage, and watch for confirmation signals of key level breakouts.
Bitcoin Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitcoin across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Buy
|Sell 5
|Neutral 0
|Buy 9
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 8
|Neutral 1
|Buy 3
Bitcoin Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Bitcoin Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|-$1.76 M
|79,160.80
|2026-08-25
|$90.50 M
|79,503.13
|2026-08-24
|$102.61 M
|79,100.79
|2026-08-23
|$8.79 M
|77,156.61
|2026-08-22
|$110.75 M
|76,980.13
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.