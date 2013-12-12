DOGE (DOGE) Technical Analysis Today
DOGE (DOGE) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.08884
|--
|+26.08%
|+22.18%
|-13.06%
AI Daily Analysis for DOGE
DOGE Analysis Today 2026-08-26
- Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure; the high long/short ratio suggests a risk of pullback, with short-term trends leaning toward weak consolidation.
- Long-term: Momentum from the Musk narrative is fading and ETF performance remains sluggish; support from whales alone is insufficient to reverse the current weak consolidation pattern.
- Recommendation: In the absence of strong catalysts, a wait-and-see approach is advised. Strictly control position sizes and leverage, and patiently await right-side trading signals.
DOGE Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25
- Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling have caused the long-short ratio to decline, leading to weak short-term fluctuations.
- Long-term: Lacking independent positive catalysts and institutional funding, the narrative relies on sentiment, leaving the trend unclear.
- Recommendation: Control position sizes and reduce leverage; wait for confirmation of stabilization signals before entering positions in batches.
DOGE Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DOGE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Sell
|Sell 9
|Neutral 4
|Buy 1
|Technical Indicators:
|Neutral
|Sell 5
|Neutral 6
|Buy 1
DOGE Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
DOGE Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|-$0.36 M
|0.09
|2026-08-25
|-$1.19 M
|0.09
|2026-08-24
|-$2.89 M
|0.09
|2026-08-23
|$1.47 M
|0.09
|2026-08-22
|$3.47 M
|0.09
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.