DOGE (DOGE) Technical Analysis Today The DOGE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOGE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DOGE's analysis below. Sign Up

DOGE (DOGE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.08884 -- +26.08% +22.18% -13.06%

AI Daily Analysis for DOGE DOGE Analysis Today DOGE Analysis Yesterday DOGE Analysis Today 2026-08-26 Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure; the high long/short ratio suggests a risk of pullback, with short-term trends leaning toward weak consolidation.

Long-term: Momentum from the Musk narrative is fading and ETF performance remains sluggish; support from whales alone is insufficient to reverse the current weak consolidation pattern.

Recommendation: In the absence of strong catalysts, a wait-and-see approach is advised. Strictly control position sizes and leverage, and patiently await right-side trading signals. Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure; the high long/short ratio suggests a risk of pullback, with short-term trends leaning toward weak consolidation.

Long-term: Momentum from the Musk narrative is fading and ETF performance remains sluggish; support from whales alone is insufficient to reverse the current weak consolidation pattern.

Recommendation: In the absence of strong catalysts, a wait-and-see approach is advised. Strictly control position sizes and leverage, and patiently await right-side trading signals. DOGE Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25 Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling have caused the long-short ratio to decline, leading to weak short-term fluctuations.

Long-term: Lacking independent positive catalysts and institutional funding, the narrative relies on sentiment, leaving the trend unclear.

Recommendation: Control position sizes and reduce leverage; wait for confirmation of stabilization signals before entering positions in batches. Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling have caused the long-short ratio to decline, leading to weak short-term fluctuations.

Long-term: Lacking independent positive catalysts and institutional funding, the narrative relies on sentiment, leaving the trend unclear.

Recommendation: Control position sizes and reduce leverage; wait for confirmation of stabilization signals before entering positions in batches.

DOGE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DOGE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 10 Buy 2 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 9 Neutral 4 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 6 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.08879 0.08878 R2 0.08878 0.08877 R1 0.08877 0.08877 PP 0.08876 0.08876 S1 0.08875 0.08875 S2 0.08874 0.08875 S3 0.08873 0.08874

DOGE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.76M $87.74 M $86.98 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -1.90M 3-Day Active Buys $176.47 M 3-Day Active Sells $178.37 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -4.04M 7-Day Active Buys $580.77 M 7-Day Active Sells $584.81 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DOGE Capital Flow Net Inflow DOGEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.36 M 0.09 2026-08-25 -$1.19 M 0.09 2026-08-24 -$2.89 M 0.09 2026-08-23 $1.47 M 0.09 2026-08-22 $3.47 M 0.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade DOGE (DOGE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live DOGE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DOGE / USDT $0.08888 $0.08888 $0.08888 -0.36% 177.41M (USDT) Trade DOGE / USDC $0.08876 $0.08876 $0.08876 -0.42% 463.49K (USDT) Trade DOGE / USD1 $0.08889 $0.08889 $0.08889 -0.40% 5.15M (USDT) Trade