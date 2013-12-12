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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DOGE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DOGE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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DOGE (DOGE) Technical Analysis Today

DOGE (DOGE) Technical Analysis Today

The DOGE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOGE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DOGE's analysis below.

DOGE (DOGE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.08884--+26.08%+22.18%-13.06%
Know more about DOGE Price

AI Daily Analysis for DOGE

DOGE Analysis Today 2026-08-26

  • Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling pressure; the high long/short ratio suggests a risk of pullback, with short-term trends leaning toward weak consolidation.
  • Long-term: Momentum from the Musk narrative is fading and ETF performance remains sluggish; support from whales alone is insufficient to reverse the current weak consolidation pattern.
  • Recommendation: In the absence of strong catalysts, a wait-and-see approach is advised. Strictly control position sizes and leverage, and patiently await right-side trading signals.

DOGE Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25

  • Short-term: Net capital outflows and dominant active selling have caused the long-short ratio to decline, leading to weak short-term fluctuations.
  • Long-term: Lacking independent positive catalysts and institutional funding, the narrative relies on sentiment, leaving the trend unclear.
  • Recommendation: Control position sizes and reduce leverage; wait for confirmation of stabilization signals before entering positions in batches.

DOGE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DOGE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 14
Neutral 10
Buy 2
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 9Neutral 4Buy 1
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 6Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.08879
0.08878
R2
0.08878
0.08877
R1
0.08877
0.08877
PP
0.08876
0.08876
S1
0.08875
0.08875
S2
0.08874
0.08875
S3
0.08873
0.08874

DOGE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.76M
$87.74 M
$86.98 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-1.90M
3-Day Active Buys
$176.47 M
3-Day Active Sells
$178.37 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-4.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$580.77 M
7-Day Active Sells
$584.81 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DOGE Capital Flow

Net InflowDOGEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.36 M0.09
2026-08-25-$1.19 M0.09
2026-08-24-$2.89 M0.09
2026-08-23$1.47 M0.09
2026-08-22$3.47 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about DOGE

Trade DOGE (DOGE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live DOGE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DOGE/USDT
$0.08888
$0.08888$0.08888
-0.36%
177.41M (USDT)
DOGE/USDC
$0.08876
$0.08876$0.08876
-0.42%
463.49K (USDT)
DOGE/USD1
$0.08889
$0.08889$0.08889
-0.40%
5.15M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DOGE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DOGE
DOGE
USD
USD

1 DOGE = 0.08884 USD