Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pepe, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pepe, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About PEPE

PEPE Price Info

What is PEPE

PEPE Official Website

PEPE Tokenomics

PEPE Price Forecast

PEPE History

PEPE Buying Guide

PEPE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PEPE Spot

PEPE USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Pepe (PEPE) Technical Analysis Today

Pepe (PEPE) Technical Analysis Today

The Pepe Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PEPE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pepe's analysis below.

Pepe (PEPE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000003835--+48.35%+31.60%+10.48%
Know more about Pepe Price

AI Daily Analysis for Pepe

Pepe Analysis Today 2026-08-26

  • Short-term: Net capital outflow and an excessively high long/short ratio indicate technical overbought conditions leading to a pullback, creating short-term downward pressure.
  • Long-term: Driven purely by sentiment without fundamental support, the asset faces high volatility risks and an unclear trend.
  • Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs, manage position size and leverage, and wait for stabilization signals before entering.

Pepe Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25

  • Short-term: Net capital outflow of 4.28 million; KDJ is oversold, but the long/short ratio of 3.0 is relatively high, indicating short-term pressure and consolidation.
  • Long-term: Driven purely by sentiment without fundamental support; high volatility poses significant risks, and the trend relies heavily on capital flows.
  • Recommendation: Control position sizes and avoid high leverage; wait for signals of capital inflow and price stabilization before entering positions in batches.

Pepe Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pepe across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 14
Neutral 1
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 0Buy 7
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0000038369
0.0000038367
R2
0.0000038367
0.0000038366
R1
0.0000038366
0.0000038365
PP
0.0000038364
0.0000038364
S1
0.0000038363
0.0000038363
S2
0.0000038361
0.0000038362
S3
0.000003836
0.0000038361

Pepe Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-58.20M
$82.62 M
$140.82 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.18M
3-Day Active Buys
$197.61 M
3-Day Active Sells
$196.43 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-1.85M
7-Day Active Buys
$822.24 M
7-Day Active Sells
$824.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Pepe Capital Flow

Net InflowPEPEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$1.00 M0.00
2026-08-25-$5.32 M0.00
2026-08-24-$4.28 M0.00
2026-08-23$3.26 M0.00
2026-08-22$7.36 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Pepe

Trade Pepe (PEPE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pepe price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PEPE/USDT
$0.000003835
$0.000003835$0.000003835
-3.86%
295.72B (USDT)
PEPE/USDC
$0.000003836
$0.000003836$0.000003836
-3.93%
15.47B (USDT)
PEPE/EUR
$0.000003285
$0.000003285$0.000003285
-3.91%
16.44B (USDT)
PEPE/USD1
$0.000003835
$0.000003835$0.000003835
-3.90%
13.35B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PEPE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PEPE
PEPE
USD
USD

1 PEPE = 0.000003834 USD