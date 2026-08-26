Pepe (PEPE) Technical Analysis Today The Pepe Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PEPE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pepe's analysis below. Sign Up

Pepe (PEPE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.000003835 -- +48.35% +31.60% +10.48%

AI Daily Analysis for Pepe PEPE Analysis Today PEPE Analysis Yesterday Pepe Analysis Today 2026-08-26 Short-term: Net capital outflow and an excessively high long/short ratio indicate technical overbought conditions leading to a pullback, creating short-term downward pressure.

Long-term: Driven purely by sentiment without fundamental support, the asset faces high volatility risks and an unclear trend.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs, manage position size and leverage, and wait for stabilization signals before entering. Short-term: Net capital outflow and an excessively high long/short ratio indicate technical overbought conditions leading to a pullback, creating short-term downward pressure.

Long-term: Driven purely by sentiment without fundamental support, the asset faces high volatility risks and an unclear trend.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs, manage position size and leverage, and wait for stabilization signals before entering. Pepe Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25 Short-term: Net capital outflow of 4.28 million; KDJ is oversold, but the long/short ratio of 3.0 is relatively high, indicating short-term pressure and consolidation.

Long-term: Driven purely by sentiment without fundamental support; high volatility poses significant risks, and the trend relies heavily on capital flows.

Recommendation: Control position sizes and avoid high leverage; wait for signals of capital inflow and price stabilization before entering positions in batches. Short-term: Net capital outflow of 4.28 million; KDJ is oversold, but the long/short ratio of 3.0 is relatively high, indicating short-term pressure and consolidation.

Long-term: Driven purely by sentiment without fundamental support; high volatility poses significant risks, and the trend relies heavily on capital flows.

Recommendation: Control position sizes and avoid high leverage; wait for signals of capital inflow and price stabilization before entering positions in batches.

Pepe Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pepe across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0000038369 0.0000038367 R2 0.0000038367 0.0000038366 R1 0.0000038366 0.0000038365 PP 0.0000038364 0.0000038364 S1 0.0000038363 0.0000038363 S2 0.0000038361 0.0000038362 S3 0.000003836 0.0000038361

Pepe Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -58.20M $82.62 M $140.82 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 1.18M 3-Day Active Buys $197.61 M 3-Day Active Sells $196.43 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -1.85M 7-Day Active Buys $822.24 M 7-Day Active Sells $824.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Pepe Capital Flow Net Inflow PEPEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$1.00 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$5.32 M 0.00 2026-08-24 -$4.28 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $3.26 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $7.36 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.