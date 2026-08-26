Pepe (PEPE) Technical Analysis Today
Pepe (PEPE) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.000003835
|--
|+48.35%
|+31.60%
|+10.48%
AI Daily Analysis for Pepe
Pepe Analysis Today 2026-08-26
- Short-term: Net capital outflow and an excessively high long/short ratio indicate technical overbought conditions leading to a pullback, creating short-term downward pressure.
- Long-term: Driven purely by sentiment without fundamental support, the asset faces high volatility risks and an unclear trend.
- Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs, manage position size and leverage, and wait for stabilization signals before entering.
Pepe Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25
- Short-term: Net capital outflow of 4.28 million; KDJ is oversold, but the long/short ratio of 3.0 is relatively high, indicating short-term pressure and consolidation.
- Long-term: Driven purely by sentiment without fundamental support; high volatility poses significant risks, and the trend relies heavily on capital flows.
- Recommendation: Control position sizes and avoid high leverage; wait for signals of capital inflow and price stabilization before entering positions in batches.
Pepe Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pepe across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Neutral
|Sell 7
|Neutral 0
|Buy 7
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 7
|Neutral 1
|Buy 4
Pepe Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Pepe Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|-$1.00 M
|0.00
|2026-08-25
|-$5.32 M
|0.00
|2026-08-24
|-$4.28 M
|0.00
|2026-08-23
|$3.26 M
|0.00
|2026-08-22
|$7.36 M
|0.00
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Explore More about Pepe
Trade Pepe (PEPE) Markets on MEXC
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pepe price, volume, and trade directly.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.