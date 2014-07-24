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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ethereum, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ethereum, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Today

Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Today

The Ethereum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ETH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ethereum's analysis below.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$2,468.2--+28.93%+28.93%+19.95%
Know more about Ethereum Price

AI Daily Analysis for Ethereum

Ethereum Analysis Today 2026-08-26

  • Short-term: Strong net capital inflows, but whales are taking profits, leading to short-term consolidation.
  • Long-term: Continued ETF inflows coupled with upgrade expectations; institutional allocation supports upward momentum.
  • Recommendation: Build positions in batches, control leverage, and watch key levels for trend confirmation.

Ethereum Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25

  • Short-term: Net capital inflows and low funding rates provide strong short-term support; beware of pullbacks from high levels.
  • Long-term: ETF inflows and corporate accumulation are tightening supply and demand, while institutional narratives support further upside.
  • Recommendation: Accumulate positions in batches for the long term; manage position size and set stop-losses for short-term trades; avoid chasing highs.

Ethereum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethereum across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 2
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
2,467.2799
2,467.1499
R2
2,467.1499
2,467.001
R1
2,466.8899
2,466.9089
PP
2,466.7599
2,466.7599
S1
2,466.4999
2,466.611
S2
2,466.37
2,466.5189
S3
2,466.1099
2,466.37

Ethereum Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-9.22M
$344.31 M
$353.53 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
20.27M
3-Day Active Buys
$3,473.24 M
3-Day Active Sells
$3,452.96 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
56.51M
7-Day Active Buys
$11,654.10 M
7-Day Active Sells
$11,597.60 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Ethereum Capital Flow

Net InflowETHUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$9.39 M2,470.95
2026-08-25-$17.35 M2,483.03
2026-08-24$137.21 M2,487.50
2026-08-23$13.06 M2,438.70
2026-08-22$142.51 M2,411.11

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Ethereum

Trade Ethereum (ETH) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ethereum price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ETH/USDT
$2,468.21
$2,468.21$2,468.21
-0.59%
159.28K (USDT)
ETH/USDC
$2,467.72
$2,467.72$2,467.72
-0.62%
1.34K (USDT)
ETH/USD1
$2,470.87
$2,470.87$2,470.87
-0.38%
185.85 (USDT)
ETH/BTC
$0.031178
$0.031178$0.031178
-0.13%
81.48 (USDT)
ETH/USDF
$2,477.81
$2,477.81$2,477.81
-0.49%
54.27 (USDT)
ETH/EUR
$2,113.72
$2,113.72$2,113.72
-0.50%
29.44 (USDT)
ETH/USDE
$2,469.01
$2,469.01$2,469.01
-0.42%
21.57 (USDT)
ETH/BRL
$12,735.14
$12,735.14$12,735.14
-0.54%
20.91 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ETH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ETH
ETH
USD
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1 ETH = 2,468.2 USD