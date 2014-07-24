Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$2,468.2
|--
|+28.93%
|+28.93%
|+19.95%
AI Daily Analysis for Ethereum
Ethereum Analysis Today 2026-08-26
- Short-term: Strong net capital inflows, but whales are taking profits, leading to short-term consolidation.
- Long-term: Continued ETF inflows coupled with upgrade expectations; institutional allocation supports upward momentum.
- Recommendation: Build positions in batches, control leverage, and watch key levels for trend confirmation.
Ethereum Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25
- Short-term: Net capital inflows and low funding rates provide strong short-term support; beware of pullbacks from high levels.
- Long-term: ETF inflows and corporate accumulation are tightening supply and demand, while institutional narratives support further upside.
- Recommendation: Accumulate positions in batches for the long term; manage position size and set stop-losses for short-term trades; avoid chasing highs.
Ethereum Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethereum across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Neutral
|Sell 6
|Neutral 0
|Buy 8
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 7
|Neutral 2
|Buy 3
Ethereum Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Ethereum Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|-$9.39 M
|2,470.95
|2026-08-25
|-$17.35 M
|2,483.03
|2026-08-24
|$137.21 M
|2,487.50
|2026-08-23
|$13.06 M
|2,438.70
|2026-08-22
|$142.51 M
|2,411.11
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.