Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Today The Ethereum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ETH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ethereum's analysis below. Sign Up

Ethereum (ETH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $2,468.2 -- +28.93% +28.93% +19.95%

AI Daily Analysis for Ethereum ETH Analysis Today ETH Analysis Yesterday Ethereum Analysis Today 2026-08-26 Short-term: Strong net capital inflows, but whales are taking profits, leading to short-term consolidation.

Long-term: Continued ETF inflows coupled with upgrade expectations; institutional allocation supports upward momentum.

Recommendation: Build positions in batches, control leverage, and watch key levels for trend confirmation. Short-term: Strong net capital inflows, but whales are taking profits, leading to short-term consolidation.

Long-term: Continued ETF inflows coupled with upgrade expectations; institutional allocation supports upward momentum.

Recommendation: Build positions in batches, control leverage, and watch key levels for trend confirmation. Ethereum Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25 Short-term: Net capital inflows and low funding rates provide strong short-term support; beware of pullbacks from high levels.

Long-term: ETF inflows and corporate accumulation are tightening supply and demand, while institutional narratives support further upside.

Recommendation: Accumulate positions in batches for the long term; manage position size and set stop-losses for short-term trades; avoid chasing highs. Short-term: Net capital inflows and low funding rates provide strong short-term support; beware of pullbacks from high levels.

Long-term: ETF inflows and corporate accumulation are tightening supply and demand, while institutional narratives support further upside.

Recommendation: Accumulate positions in batches for the long term; manage position size and set stop-losses for short-term trades; avoid chasing highs.

Ethereum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethereum across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 2,467.2799 2,467.1499 R2 2,467.1499 2,467.001 R1 2,466.8899 2,466.9089 PP 2,466.7599 2,466.7599 S1 2,466.4999 2,466.611 S2 2,466.37 2,466.5189 S3 2,466.1099 2,466.37

Ethereum Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -9.22M $344.31 M $353.53 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 20.27M 3-Day Active Buys $3,473.24 M 3-Day Active Sells $3,452.96 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 56.51M 7-Day Active Buys $11,654.10 M 7-Day Active Sells $11,597.60 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ethereum Capital Flow Net Inflow ETHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$9.39 M 2,470.95 2026-08-25 -$17.35 M 2,483.03 2026-08-24 $137.21 M 2,487.50 2026-08-23 $13.06 M 2,438.70 2026-08-22 $142.51 M 2,411.11 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.