Prezzo di Lucky Block (LBLOCK)
Il prezzo attuale di Lucky Block (LBLOCK) oggi è 0.00001557 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.56M USD. Il prezzo di LBLOCK a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Lucky Block:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 729.40 USD
- Lucky Block la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.90%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 100.00B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di LBLOCK in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di LBLOCK.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Lucky Block a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lucky Block in USD è stata di $ -0.0000011547.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lucky Block in USD è stata di $ -0.0000000079.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lucky Block in USD è stata di $ -0.000006927918191808594.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.90%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0000011547
|-7.41%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0000000079
|-0.05%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.000006927918191808594
|-30.79%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Lucky Block: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.26%
+0.90%
+4.22%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Lucky Block Casino & $LBLOCK is a trailblazing iGaming platform that combines the thrill of online gaming with the transformative power of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 technology. Offering over 5,000 games, a VIP program, live casino experiences, a comprehensive sportsbook, token staking, futures trading, and life-changing jackpots, Lucky Block caters to a diverse range of gaming preferences. Since its inception, Lucky Block has driven hypergrowth, forging high-profile partnerships with Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart as their exclusive Asian partner and UFC legend Michael Bisping. At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LBLOCK V2 token, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that redefines the gaming experience. LBLOCK rewards users with exclusive perks such as rakebacks, cashback, tailored promotions, futures trading, jackpots, and staking opportunities. It gamifies the LBLOCK token while playing a pivotal role in the evolving Web 3.0 iGaming space, offering users additional value backed by the consistent growth of the casino platform. The Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further elevate the ecosystem. With only 3,500 NFTs minted, these assets grant holders access to unique NFT gaming opportunities and VIP experiences, integrating seamlessly with Lucky Block's offerings. Lucky Block's ecosystem and token utility are driven by a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and secure, rewarding gameplay. This dynamic approach positions Lucky Block as a leader in the iGaming and cryptocurrency spaces. The LBLOCK token serves as a versatile and dynamic currency within the Lucky Block ecosystem, designed to enhance user experiences while providing tangible value. As a gaming currency, LBLOCK enables players to access over 5,000 games, sports betting, and live casino features across the platform, including the Telegram-based casino. Players who use LBLOCK are rewarded with incentives like rakebacks and cashback of up to 15%, adding an extra layer of value to their gaming sessions. Exclusive access is another cornerstone of LBLOCK’s utility. Certain games, missions, features, and promotions will require LBLOCK for participation, fostering demand and creating a sense of exclusivity. Moreover, LBLOCK staking allows holders to earn passive income while unlocking rewards, bonuses, and entry into special events. This staking mechanism is an essential feature for long-term token holders, aligning with their goals for sustained value growth. Incentives and promotions are deeply integrated into LBLOCK’s utility. The token acts as the primary currency for accessing rewards like jackpot entries, free spins, and other exclusive offers. Holders can also enter LBLOCK-specific jackpots, and connecting their Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further amplifies their opportunities by granting additional tickets. Beyond the platform, LBLOCK has real-world applications. In 2025, a third-party platform will enable LBLOCK to be used for everyday purchases, expanding its utility beyond gaming. This groundbreaking feature aims to further drive demand for the token, bridging the gap between crypto and mainstream adoption. LBLOCK also supports tradability, allowing holders to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies or fiat on decentralized (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). This flexibility ensures that the token adapts to market trends while maintaining its role as a core asset in the Lucky Block ecosystem. Finally, the introduction of futures trading adds another layer to LBLOCK’s utility. Set to launch as part of Lucky Block’s Web 3.0 offerings, this feature aligns with the token’s vision of providing a robust and versatile platform for the next generation of iGaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
|1 LBLOCK in AUD
A$0.0000246006
|1 LBLOCK in GBP
￡0.000012456
|1 LBLOCK in EUR
€0.0000147915
|1 LBLOCK in USD
$0.00001557
|1 LBLOCK in MYR
RM0.0000680409
|1 LBLOCK in TRY
₺0.0005549148
|1 LBLOCK in JPY
¥0.00242892
|1 LBLOCK in RUB
₽0.001522746
|1 LBLOCK in INR
₹0.0013418226
|1 LBLOCK in IDR
Rp0.2511289971
|1 LBLOCK in PHP
₱0.0009069525
|1 LBLOCK in EGP
￡E.0.0007828596
|1 LBLOCK in BRL
R$0.0000920187
|1 LBLOCK in CAD
C$0.0000222651
|1 LBLOCK in BDT
৳0.0018951804
|1 LBLOCK in NGN
₦0.0242522991
|1 LBLOCK in UAH
₴0.0006526944
|1 LBLOCK in VES
Bs0.00087192
|1 LBLOCK in PKR
Rs0.0043309512
|1 LBLOCK in KZT
₸0.0080506242
|1 LBLOCK in THB
฿0.0005214393
|1 LBLOCK in TWD
NT$0.0005097618
|1 LBLOCK in CHF
Fr0.000014013
|1 LBLOCK in HKD
HK$0.0001211346
|1 LBLOCK in MAD
.د.م0.0001550772