THINK Protocol Price (THINK)
The live THINK Protocol (THINK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current THINK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per THINK.
THINK Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 980,862, with a circulating supply of 1.00B THINK. During the last 24 hours, THINK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.070137, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, THINK moved -- in the last hour and -1.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.24.
The current Market Cap of THINK Protocol is $ 980.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.24. The circulating supply of THINK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 980.86K.
--
-0.93%
-1.81%
-1.81%
During today, the price change of THINK Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of THINK Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of THINK Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of THINK Protocol to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.30%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of THINK Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
THINK is a protocol designed to power decentralized AI agents and tokenized intelligence across Web3. Launched in July 2025, THINK introduces a modular infrastructure layer for building, owning, and interacting with autonomous software agents, known as THINK Agents.
THINK Agents are on-chain, composable AIs that operate across digital environments and adapt to user data, preferences, and tasks. These agents are issued as Non-Fungible Intelligences (NFIs), a format that combines identity, logic, and memory into a user-owned asset. NFIs are upgradeable, context-aware, and interoperable across platforms that adopt the THINK Agent Standard.
The THINK token ($THINK) is the native utility asset of the ecosystem. It is used to mint and upgrade agents, access compute and storage services, and participate in staking and protocol governance. $THINK also facilitates peer-to-peer payments between agents and supports licensing for third-party tools and models.
The protocol's staking system, called THINK TANK, enables users to earn rewards by supporting ecosystem growth or staking behind specific agents and modules. Rewards are drawn from an emission pool and distributed based on participation, agent performance, and contribution to protocol activities.
The THINK ecosystem is governed by the Think Foundation, a non-profit entity that stewards the open-source standards and allocates funding to builders via the Thinkubator — a grant and incubation program designed to grow the network of agent-powered applications. To date, THINK has received support and integrations from over 80 ecosystem projects through the Independent AI Institute.
Developed as a response to the centralization of AI systems, THINK enables individuals and teams to deploy autonomous software on their own terms, with local control over memory, data, and logic. The protocol is designed to be extensible, supporting use cases in media, gaming, finance, and productivity.
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What is the current price of THINK Protocol?
THINK Protocol is priced at £, shifting -0.93% today.
How fast is the THINK community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect THINK Protocol's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is THINK's trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does THINK compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £0.05169965816071080000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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