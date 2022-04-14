AI Agents are autonomous software entities powered by artificial intelligence that can execute transactions or manage smart contracts on behalf of users. Blockchains in this sector provide the decentralized infrastructure and computing resources necessary to run these intelligent agents. Their native tokens incentivize AI developers, fund compute power, and facilitate micro-transactions between bots.

AI Agent tokens are primarily used to pay for the immense computing power required by artificial intelligence models, incentivize AI developers, and facilitate automated micro-transactions between different AI bots.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Agents sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.