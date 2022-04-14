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Top AI Agent Tokens by Market Capitalization

AI Agents are autonomous software entities powered by artificial intelligence that can execute transactions or manage smart contracts on behalf of users. Blockchains in this sector provide the decentralized infrastructure and computing resources necessary to run these intelligent agents. Their native tokens incentivize AI developers, fund compute power, and facilitate micro-transactions between bots.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0,8493
+0,34%
-7,10%
+8,05%
$ 1,44B
$ 2,21M
2
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 17,5047
+0,91%
+3,44%
+20,68%
$ 825,13M
$ 14,28K
3
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0,7553
+1,53%
-9,05%
+22,75%
$ 493,06M
$ 893,13K
4
FET
FET
FET
$ 0,1644
+0,74%
-7,61%
+24,66%
$ 370,00M
$ 5,93M
5
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0,3571
-1,84%
-6,13%
+28,42%
$ 176,00M
$ 675,16K
6
AWE Network
AWE Network
AWE
$ 0,06135
+0,85%
-2,85%
-1,83%
$ 119,91M
$ 910,53K
7
S
S
S
$ 0,02764
+0,25%
-5,12%
+16,21%
$ 79,49M
$ 3,31M
8
BIO Protocol
BIO Protocol
BIO
$ 0,02918
-0,51%
-2,91%
+1,86%
$ 64,16M
$ 3,52M
9
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0,02942
+0,41%
-1,93%
+2,11%
$ 49,14M
$ 1,89M
10
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0,003772
+0,67%
-6,81%
+2,36%
$ 47,60M
$ 30,09M
11
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0,003654
+0,77%
-3,95%
+6,39%
$ 40,66M
$ 15,06M
12
Tutorial
Tutorial
TUT
$ 0,047756
+1,19%
+5,16%
+48,15%
$ 39,90M
$ 145,51M
13
Smart Blockchain
Smart Blockchain
SMART
$ 0,00523
+0,15%
+1,51%
+16,32%
$ 35,16M
$ 41,10M
14
Talus
Talus
US
$ 0,01537
+1,26%
-4,85%
-10,94%
$ 33,68M
$ 6,97M
15
Cortex
Cortex
CX
$ 0,02065333
+1,11%
+0,02%
+4,62%
$ 31,02M
$ 44,61K
16
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0,03893
+3,14%
+7,60%
+5,54%
$ 30,08M
$ 2,46M
17
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0,3121
+0,42%
-4,58%
+6,59%
$ 27,00M
$ 171,32K
18
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0,0002701
+0,41%
-1,45%
+8,25%
$ 26,98M
$ 220,29M
19
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0,002809
+1,08%
-1,99%
+5,80%
$ 26,52M
$ 25,10M
20
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0,02009
+0,60%
-0,35%
-3,88%
$ 26,21M
$ 5,19M
21
HIVE
HIVE
HIVE
$ 0,04206
+0,48%
-2,81%
+5,03%
$ 23,37M
$ 1,53M
22
Freysa
Freysa
FAI
$ 0,002835
+0,21%
-4,21%
-0,73%
$ 23,31M
$ 19,40M
23
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0,0752
+0,87%
-3,39%
-0,55%
$ 23,04M
$ 1,52M
24
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0,02504
+0,60%
-2,91%
+10,58%
$ 20,99M
$ 3,07M
25
Aixbt
Aixbt
AIXBT
$ 0,02099
+0,43%
-5,80%
+13,66%
$ 20,95M
$ 3,71M
26
OpenServ
OpenServ
SERV
$ 0,02697
+0,15%
-0,70%
-2,64%
$ 20,77M
$ 446,86K
27
Pippin
Pippin
PIPPIN
$ 0,019538
+1,05%
+1,53%
+6,35%
$ 19,50M
$ 4,77M
28
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0,020537
-0,17%
-1,08%
-0,23%
$ 19,13M
$ 3,25M
29
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0,0006859
+0,13%
-2,10%
+11,18%
$ 18,02M
$ 89,77M
30
Morpheus AI
Morpheus AI
MOR
$ 2,05
+0,49%
-0,01%
-1,44%
$ 17,88M
$ 25,47K
31
SingularityNET
SingularityNET
AGIX
$ 0,072885
+0,16%
-0,04%
+28,38%
$ 17,25M
$ 9,76K
32
Delysium
Delysium
AGI
$ 0,007997
-2,73%
+58,80%
+203,29%
$ 15,92M
$ 19,56M
33
Zentry
Zentry
ZENT
$ 0,00193
-0,57%
-1,23%
+5,46%
$ 15,47M
$ 26,87M
34
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0,2086
+0,39%
+1,46%
+14,65%
$ 15,26M
$ 273,89K
35
Recall
Recall
RECALL
$ 0,04714
+0,74%
-4,63%
+1,94%
$ 15,01M
$ 1,41M
36
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0,04483
+0,23%
-1,57%
+6,99%
$ 14,97M
$ 1,51M
37
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0,14401
+0,29%
+3,95%
+1,27%
$ 14,36M
$ 729,09K
38
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0,00000187
+0,86%
-4,23%
+9,31%
$ 14,22M
$ 35,25B
39
ALI
ALI
ALI
$ 0,001231
0,00%
+0,49%
+17,02%
$ 11,22M
$ 5,03M
40
HeyElsa
HeyElsa
ELSA
$ 0,04342
+0,67%
-1,43%
-2,29%
$ 11,11M
$ 1,49M
41
AEON
AEON
AEON
$ 0,05811
+0,97%
+4,50%
-27,53%
$ 10,91M
$ 3,80M
42
Prompt
Prompt
PROMPT
$ 0,02154
+0,79%
-2,08%
-1,59%
$ 10,00M
$ 3,49M
43
OLAXBT
OLAXBT
AIO
$ 0,04276
+0,37%
+2,63%
+2,09%
$ 9,88M
$ 2,08M
44
Foom
Foom
FOOM
$ 5,5627E-8
+0,30%
0,00%
+8,08%
$ 9,74M
--
45
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0,0642
+0,47%
-2,14%
-0,77%
$ 9,48M
$ 43,67K
46
GENIUS AI
GENIUS AI
GNUS
$ 0,612296
+0,37%
-0,17%
-7,72%
$ 9,30M
$ 2,07K
47
AITECH Cloud Network
AITECH Cloud Network
ACN
$ 0,005204
+0,12%
+1,11%
+9,67%
$ 9,27M
$ 70,77M
48
MIA
MIA
MIA
$ 0,01605799
+0,08%
-0,01%
+10,52%
$ 8,81M
$ 3,12K
49
Theoriq
Theoriq
THQ
$ 0,01025065
0,00%
+0,01%
+1,04%
$ 8,52M
$ 2,01M
50
Cookie DAO
Cookie DAO
COOKIE
$ 0,0107
+0,32%
-1,43%
-5,47%
$ 8,24M
$ 5,02M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Agent cryptocurrencies in the Web3 ecosystem?
AI Agent cryptocurrencies power autonomous software programs driven by artificial intelligence. AI Agents can independently execute smart contracts, trade digital assets, and process data on behalf of human users.
How do blockchain networks support AI Agent applications?
Blockchain networks provide the decentralized computing resources, secure data storage, and transparent transaction ledgers necessary for AI Agent applications to operate autonomously without centralized corporate control.
What is the primary use case for AI Agent tokens?
AI Agent tokens are primarily used to pay for the immense computing power required by artificial intelligence models, incentivize AI developers, and facilitate automated micro-transactions between different AI bots.
Can AI Agents autonomously trade cryptocurrencies on decentralized exchanges?
Yes, developers can program AI Agents to continuously analyze market trends and automatically execute high-frequency trading strategies on decentralized exchanges when specific market conditions are met.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Agents sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.