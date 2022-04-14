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Top AI Applications Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the AI Applications sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.18369
+0.32%
+2.77%
-2.77%
$ 1.55B
$ 57.38K
2
VVV
VVV
VVV
$ 17.5047
+0.91%
+3.44%
+20.68%
$ 825.13M
$ 14.28K
3
AKEDO
AKEDO
AKE
$ 0.00874
+1.26%
+3.51%
+1.90%
$ 201.05M
$ 36.72M
4
Tagger
Tagger
TAG
$ 0.0007898
+0.91%
-3.52%
-17.81%
$ 85.78M
$ 72.15M
5
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1866
+0.05%
-3.65%
+4.28%
$ 66.77M
$ 508.20K
6
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0.13041
+2.73%
-9.58%
-80.80%
$ 55.33M
$ 6.09M
7
DAPPOS
DAPPOS
DOS
$ 0.2395
-1.65%
+5.06%
-1.97%
$ 47.71M
$ 5.01M
8
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003772
+0.67%
-6.81%
+2.36%
$ 47.60M
$ 30.09M
9
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0.0002701
+0.41%
-1.45%
+8.25%
$ 26.98M
$ 220.29M
10
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02009
+0.60%
-0.35%
-3.88%
$ 26.21M
$ 5.19M
11
Victoria VR
Victoria VR
VR
$ 0.001516
0.00%
0.00%
+17.62%
$ 25.45M
$ 249.81M
12
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.0752
+0.87%
-3.39%
-0.55%
$ 23.04M
$ 1.52M
13
Alchemist AI
Alchemist AI
ALCH
$ 0.0266
+0.53%
-5.02%
+0.46%
$ 22.50M
$ 1.94M
14
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.3193
+0.25%
-8.27%
+5.34%
$ 22.41M
$ 188.09K
15
Rei
Rei
REI
$ 0.02167014
-1.09%
-0.06%
+4.55%
$ 21.78M
$ 143.85K
16
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.12746
+0.33%
+0.36%
-15.88%
$ 20.31M
$ 3.98M
17
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.020537
-0.17%
-1.08%
-0.23%
$ 19.13M
$ 3.25M
18
MEET48
MEET48
IDOL
$ 0.01558
+0.52%
+0.58%
-4.31%
$ 16.28M
$ 3.93M
19
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.007065
+0.57%
+6.94%
-17.02%
$ 14.01M
$ 8.85M
20
tokenbot
tokenbot
CLANKER
$ 12.56
+0.96%
-4.48%
-1.18%
$ 12.40M
$ 5.19K
21
FLock.io
FLock.io
FLOCK
$ 0.03062
+0.52%
-4.11%
+1.48%
$ 12.00M
$ 1.14M
22
INFINIT
INFINIT
IN
$ 0.03122
+1.46%
-2.95%
-1.64%
$ 10.78M
$ 3.29M
23
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0.0642
+0.47%
-2.14%
-0.77%
$ 9.48M
$ 43.67K
24
GENIUS AI
GENIUS AI
GNUS
$ 0.612296
+0.37%
-0.17%
-7.72%
$ 9.30M
$ 2.07K
25
Everlyn AI
Everlyn AI
LYN
$ 0.03412
+1.24%
+1.18%
-2.87%
$ 8.74M
$ 2.53M
26
AI COMPANIONS
AI COMPANIONS
AIC
$ 0.009763
-0.84%
-3.45%
-3.67%
$ 7.35M
$ 5.75M
27
AUKI
AUKI
AUKI
$ 0.005052
-2.44%
-4.79%
+0.70%
$ 6.16M
$ 1.84M
28
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.006005
+0.30%
-2.23%
+12.08%
$ 6.01M
$ 10.80M
29
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.003494
+0.26%
-5.52%
+8.92%
$ 5.99M
$ 5.42M
30
Daydreams
Daydreams
DREAMS
$ 0.00502308
-1.04%
-0.13%
+24.25%
$ 5.02M
$ 269.29K
31
GamerCoin
GamerCoin
GHX
$ 0.006563
-0.17%
+4.27%
+29.08%
$ 4.27M
$ 8.15M
32
Somnium Space CUBEs
Somnium Space CUBEs
CUBE
$ 0.078667
+0.28%
-0.04%
+18.03%
$ 2.99M
$ 393.39
33
LushAI
LushAI
LUSH
$ 0.00038743
0.00%
-0.06%
+0.96%
$ 2.72M
$ 7.15K
34
RIFT AI
RIFT AI
RIFT
$ 0.00231126
0.00%
--
+12.75%
$ 2.31M
$ 9.35
35
IceCream AI
IceCream AI
ICECREAM
$ 0.00204806
0.00%
--
+10.88%
$ 2.05M
$ 3.12
36
LibertAI
LibertAI
LTAI
$ 0.110682
0.00%
--
+7.40%
$ 1.95M
$ 19.91
37
Sogni AI
Sogni AI
SOGNI
$ 0.00050346
-2.02%
-0.12%
-16.48%
$ 1.81M
$ 32.10K
38
Ethy AI
Ethy AI
ETHY
$ 0.00172188
+1.40%
-0.18%
+83.80%
$ 1.72M
$ 35.46K
39
ROVR Network
ROVR Network
ROVR
$ 0.00015665
-0.02%
+0.05%
-18.15%
$ 1.56M
$ 72.61
40
Kin
Kin
KIN
$ 5.50239E-7
+0.79%
-0.21%
+21.71%
$ 1.46M
--
41
Kohenoor
Kohenoor
KEN
$ 41.28
0.00%
+0.01%
+9.00%
$ 1.24M
$ 1.10K
42
THINK Protocol
THINK Protocol
THINK
$ 0.00121657
+0.23%
-0.00%
+2.00%
$ 1.22M
$ 453.63
43
VAIOT
VAIOT
VAI
$ 0.003
+0.34%
-0.67%
+24.69%
$ 1.18M
$ 1.80M
44
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000841
0.00%
+5.13%
+31.61%
$ 866.23K
$ 2.03M
45
Unibot
Unibot
UNIBOT
$ 0.81482
+0.26%
-0.02%
+8.46%
$ 814.84K
$ 407.57
46
NODE
NODE
NODE
$ 0.005881
+0.07%
-0.31%
-0.12%
$ 784.07K
$ 10.90M
47
IMGN Labs
IMGN Labs
IMGN
$ 0.00077023
+0.63%
-0.05%
-5.12%
$ 770.23K
$ 1.89K
48
Altered State Machine
Altered State Machine
ASTO
$ 0.00249825
0.00%
--
-0.84%
$ 723.20K
$ 62.46
49
Coral Protocol
Coral Protocol
CORAL
$ 7.149E-5
+0.76%
-4.66%
+19.99%
$ 714.59K
--
50
KONDUX
KONDUX
KNDX
$ 0.00076468
+0.40%
-0.01%
+5.39%
$ 713.76K
$ 385.43

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Applications tokens and why are they popular?
AI Applications tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 168 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $3.25B.
What is the best-performing AI Applications token right now?
Among AI Applications tokens tracked on MEXC, WSDM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 29.48% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many AI Applications tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 168 AI Applications tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular AI Applications tokens include M, VVV, AKE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the AI Applications category?
The combined market capitalization of all AI Applications tokens is approximately $3.25B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Applications sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.