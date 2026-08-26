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The live THINK Protocol price today is 0.00121977 USD.THINK market cap is 1,219,767 USD. Track real-time THINK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live THINK Protocol price today is 0.00121977 USD.THINK market cap is 1,219,767 USD. Track real-time THINK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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THINK Protocol Price (THINK)

Unlisted

1 THINK to USD Live Price:

$0.00121977
$0.00121977$0.00121977
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
THINK Protocol (THINK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:30:46 (UTC+8)

THINK Protocol Price Today

The live THINK Protocol (THINK) price today is $ 0.00121977, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current THINK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00121977 per THINK.

THINK Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,219,767, with a circulating supply of 1.00B THINK. During the last 24 hours, THINK traded between $ 0.00119176 (low) and $ 0.00125289 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.070137, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, THINK moved 0.00% in the last hour and +23.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 454.82.

THINK Protocol (THINK) Market Information

$ 1.22M
$ 1.22M$ 1.22M

$ 454.82
$ 454.82$ 454.82

$ 1.22M
$ 1.22M$ 1.22M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of THINK Protocol is $ 1.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 454.82. The circulating supply of THINK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.22M.

THINK Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00119176
$ 0.00119176$ 0.00119176
24H Low
$ 0.00125289
$ 0.00125289$ 0.00125289
24H High

$ 0.00119176
$ 0.00119176$ 0.00119176

$ 0.00125289
$ 0.00125289$ 0.00125289

$ 0.070137
$ 0.070137$ 0.070137

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

-0.61%

+23.21%

+23.21%

Price Prediction for THINK Protocol

THINK Protocol (THINK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of THINK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
THINK Protocol (THINK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of THINK Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price THINK Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for THINK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking THINK Protocol Price Prediction.

What is THINK Protocol (THINK)

THINK is a protocol designed to power decentralized AI agents and tokenized intelligence across Web3. Launched in July 2025, THINK introduces a modular infrastructure layer for building, owning, and interacting with autonomous software agents, known as THINK Agents.

THINK Agents are on-chain, composable AIs that operate across digital environments and adapt to user data, preferences, and tasks. These agents are issued as Non-Fungible Intelligences (NFIs), a format that combines identity, logic, and memory into a user-owned asset. NFIs are upgradeable, context-aware, and interoperable across platforms that adopt the THINK Agent Standard.

The THINK token ($THINK) is the native utility asset of the ecosystem. It is used to mint and upgrade agents, access compute and storage services, and participate in staking and protocol governance. $THINK also facilitates peer-to-peer payments between agents and supports licensing for third-party tools and models.

The protocol's staking system, called THINK TANK, enables users to earn rewards by supporting ecosystem growth or staking behind specific agents and modules. Rewards are drawn from an emission pool and distributed based on participation, agent performance, and contribution to protocol activities.

The THINK ecosystem is governed by the Think Foundation, a non-profit entity that stewards the open-source standards and allocates funding to builders via the Thinkubator — a grant and incubation program designed to grow the network of agent-powered applications. To date, THINK has received support and integrations from over 80 ecosystem projects through the Independent AI Institute.

Developed as a response to the centralization of AI systems, THINK enables individuals and teams to deploy autonomous software on their own terms, with local control over memory, data, and logic. The protocol is designed to be extensible, supporting use cases in media, gaming, finance, and productivity.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

THINK Protocol (THINK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsAI ApplicationsArtificial Intelligence (AI)

About THINK Protocol

What is the current price of THINK Protocol?

Trading at $0.00121977, THINK Protocol has shown a price movement of -0.61% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact THINK's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of THINK Protocol?

Its market capitalization is $1219767, ranking #2676 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

THINK recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.00119176 and $0.00125289, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does THINK Protocol fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications token, THINK competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About THINK Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:30:46 (UTC+8)

THINK Protocol (THINK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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