Hydrex (HYDX) Price Information (USD)

Hydrex (HYDX) real-time price is $0.381428. Over the past 24 hours, HYDX traded between a low of $ 0.350683 and a high of $ 0.417242, showing active market volatility. HYDX's all-time high price is $ 1.2, while its all-time low price is $ 0.127003.

In terms of short-term performance, HYDX has changed by -1.09% over the past hour, +8.56% over 24 hours, and +33.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hydrex (HYDX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Hydrex is $ 8.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HYDX is 21.93M, with a total supply of 40198768.19278953. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.33M.