Hydrex (HYDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.330128 $ 0.330128 $ 0.330128 24H Low $ 0.39921 $ 0.39921 $ 0.39921 24H High 24H Low $ 0.330128$ 0.330128 $ 0.330128 24H High $ 0.39921$ 0.39921 $ 0.39921 All Time High $ 1.2$ 1.2 $ 1.2 Lowest Price $ 0.127003$ 0.127003 $ 0.127003 Price Change (1H) -0.22% Price Change (1D) +11.22% Price Change (7D) +35.82% Price Change (7D) +35.82%

Hydrex (HYDX) real-time price is $0.380025. Over the past 24 hours, HYDX traded between a low of $ 0.330128 and a high of $ 0.39921, showing active market volatility. HYDX's all-time high price is $ 1.2, while its all-time low price is $ 0.127003.

In terms of short-term performance, HYDX has changed by -0.22% over the past hour, +11.22% over 24 hours, and +35.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hydrex (HYDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.31M$ 8.31M $ 8.31M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.27M$ 14.27M $ 14.27M Circulation Supply 21.85M 21.85M 21.85M Total Supply 37,514,812.52678692 37,514,812.52678692 37,514,812.52678692

The current Market Cap of Hydrex is $ 8.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HYDX is 21.85M, with a total supply of 37514812.52678692. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.27M.