Grix Price (GRIX)
The live price of Grix (GRIX) today is 0.01965703 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.82M USD. GRIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Grix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Grix price change within the day is +0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 907.09M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GRIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GRIX price information.
During today, the price change of Grix to USD was $ +0.00017822.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Grix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Grix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Grix to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00017822
|+0.91%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Grix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+0.91%
+9.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Grix is unifying DeFi derivatives - as the toolkits marketplace for agentic on-chain trading. GRIX token serves as the utility token that fuels the Grix ecosystem, aligning incentives to boost protocol growth. The Grix services and API is being paid by GRIX token. Grix integrates with DeFi derivatives protocols, enabling humans to trade via the Grix dApp while also connecting AI Agents to DeFi derivatives protocols through the Grix SDK and framework. It acts as a framework that bridges AI agents and DeFi derivatives protocols, enabling AI agents to automate trading strategies and interact with protocols at scale. It provides Plug & Play AI integration, Unified DeFi Market Data, and Internal Agent-Building capabilities."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GRIX to VND
₫504.02590623
|1 GRIX to AUD
A$0.0310581074
|1 GRIX to GBP
￡0.0147427725
|1 GRIX to EUR
€0.0172981864
|1 GRIX to USD
$0.01965703
|1 GRIX to MYR
RM0.0866875023
|1 GRIX to TRY
₺0.7477534212
|1 GRIX to JPY
¥2.8133141336
|1 GRIX to RUB
₽1.6169872878
|1 GRIX to INR
₹1.6908977206
|1 GRIX to IDR
Rp327.6170356198
|1 GRIX to KRW
₩27.9218282635
|1 GRIX to PHP
₱1.1210404209
|1 GRIX to EGP
￡E.1.0023119597
|1 GRIX to BRL
R$0.1149936255
|1 GRIX to CAD
C$0.0271267014
|1 GRIX to BDT
৳2.3881325747
|1 GRIX to NGN
₦31.5520885639
|1 GRIX to UAH
₴0.8114421984
|1 GRIX to VES
Bs1.39564913
|1 GRIX to PKR
Rs5.513796915
|1 GRIX to KZT
₸10.1795895558
|1 GRIX to THB
฿0.6600830674
|1 GRIX to TWD
NT$0.6361014908
|1 GRIX to AED
د.إ0.0721413001
|1 GRIX to CHF
Fr0.0159221943
|1 GRIX to HKD
HK$0.1523419825
|1 GRIX to MAD
.د.م0.1820240978
|1 GRIX to MXN
$0.395106303