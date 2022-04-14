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Top Analytics Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Analytics sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.05124
+0.47%
-2.14%
+19.74%
$ 400.36M
$ 42.28M
2
CONFLUX
CONFLUX
CFX
$ 0.04738
+0.83%
-4.94%
+8.80%
$ 247.11M
$ 2.42M
3
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0.01772
+1.26%
-4.49%
+26.39%
$ 191.75M
$ 8.86M
4
SoSoValue
SoSoValue
SOSO
$ 0.3075
-0.07%
-2.54%
-5.04%
$ 105.10M
$ 310.18K
5
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.3084
+0.41%
-0.26%
-5.23%
$ 103.97M
$ 239.61K
6
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.318
0.00%
-6.64%
-8.72%
$ 77.08M
$ 4.18M
7
Numeraire
Numeraire
NMR
$ 9.254
+1.18%
+0.53%
+11.16%
$ 69.12M
$ 6.51K
8
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1864
+0.05%
-3.65%
+4.28%
$ 66.77M
$ 508.20K
9
FONQ
FONQ
FONQ
$ 0.077151
+0.25%
-0.00%
+5.23%
$ 54.00M
$ 69.01K
10
BAS
BAS
BAS
$ 0.020964
-0.28%
-15.41%
-24.33%
$ 51.58M
$ 6.38M
11
Subsquid
Subsquid
SQD
$ 0.03299
+2.33%
+4.81%
-20.73%
$ 34.23M
$ 5.16M
12
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.11067
+0.55%
-4.20%
+19.22%
$ 24.88M
$ 615.10K
13
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.0010178
-0.85%
-7.45%
-5.40%
$ 23.66M
$ 63.20M
14
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07521
+0.87%
-3.39%
-0.55%
$ 23.04M
$ 1.52M
15
LAB
LAB
LAB
$ 0.06954
+0.85%
+0.74%
-13.63%
$ 21.45M
$ 1.82M
16
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.020558
-0.17%
-1.08%
-0.23%
$ 19.13M
$ 3.25M
17
Sign
Sign
SIGN
$ 0.007809
+0.96%
+0.82%
+11.92%
$ 18.19M
$ 6.95M
18
Bubblemaps
Bubblemaps
BMT
$ 0.02313
-0.73%
+53.51%
+38.73%
$ 15.71M
$ 26.81M
19
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.007086
+0.57%
+6.94%
-17.02%
$ 14.01M
$ 8.85M
20
Cookie DAO
Cookie DAO
COOKIE
$ 0.01071
+0.32%
-1.43%
-5.47%
$ 8.24M
$ 5.02M
21
DexTools
DexTools
DEXT
$ 0.112018
+0.23%
+0.00%
+14.99%
$ 7.98M
$ 36.65K
22
KRYLL
KRYLL
KRL
$ 0.128313
-0.06%
-0.01%
+0.93%
$ 5.16M
$ 62.85K
23
BytomDAO
BytomDAO
BTM
$ 0.01015973
0.00%
0.00%
-2.64%
$ 5.09M
$ 1.02K
24
SUPERFORTUNE
SUPERFORTUNE
GUA
$ 0.03855
+0.69%
-1.17%
-17.36%
$ 4.77M
$ 4.60M
25
AlphaBlockAI
AlphaBlockAI
ALPHA
$ 0.0027697
+0.42%
-0.16%
-10.42%
$ 2.77M
$ 7.16K
26
League of Traders
League of Traders
LOT
$ 0.006204
-0.19%
-3.20%
+6.96%
$ 2.47M
$ 10.13M
27
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.002229
-0.09%
-5.50%
+6.13%
$ 2.23M
$ 26.36M
28
QUP Coin
QUP Coin
QUP
$ 0.00105989
+1.01%
+0.52%
+100.62%
$ 2.12M
$ 29.53K
29
Lotos
Lotos
LTS
$ 0.01432119
0.00%
-0.03%
-0.04%
$ 1.95M
$ 15.79K
30
OneFootball Credits
OneFootball Credits
OFC
$ 0.008997
-0.36%
-0.25%
+2.66%
$ 1.44M
$ 8.81M
31
HashAI
HashAI
HASHAI
$ 1.38E-5
0.00%
-1.42%
+7.90%
$ 1.17M
--
32
DappRadar
DappRadar
RADAR
$ 0.0003154
0.00%
0.00%
+2.17%
$ 942.48K
$ 376.41
33
Levva Protocol
Levva Protocol
LVVA
$ 0.00045192
-0.24%
+0.20%
+44.70%
$ 894.96K
$ 465.42K
34
Unibot
Unibot
UNIBOT
$ 0.81482
+0.26%
-0.02%
+8.46%
$ 814.84K
$ 407.57
35
ClipX
ClipX
CLIPX
$ 0.000761
+0.08%
-0.06%
-1.89%
$ 762.50K
$ 45.16K
36
MCNCOIN
MCNCOIN
MCN
$ 0.0509
-0.20%
-0.39%
+1.80%
$ 610.80K
$ 674.46K
37
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0.00254168
+0.71%
-0.03%
+7.01%
$ 603.16K
$ 477.27
38
TrenchBuddy
TrenchBuddy
TRENCH
$ 0.00053166
+0.11%
+0.07%
+85.72%
$ 511.32K
$ 3.27K
39
Blocktronics
Blocktronics
BLOCKTRONICS
$ 5.07E-6
+0.20%
-17.97%
+23.96%
$ 507.08K
--
40
Rawli Analytics
Rawli Analytics
RWAAN
$ 8.416E-5
-0.01%
-2.29%
+13.09%
$ 487.97K
--
41
bitsCrunch Token
bitsCrunch Token
BCUT
$ 0.00061061
-0.48%
-0.00%
+8.28%
$ 472.37K
$ 7.81K
42
Official Layoff Coin
Official Layoff Coin
LAYOFF
$ 0.00046993
+0.85%
-0.02%
+60.47%
$ 453.83K
$ 29.30K
43
Push Protocol
Push Protocol
PUSH
$ 0.00487616
-0.60%
+0.01%
-14.63%
$ 440.00K
$ 8.08K
44
Eduvantage AI
Eduvantage AI
EAI
$ 0.00043087
-0.01%
-0.08%
+18.07%
$ 430.68K
$ 3.78K
45
GraphLinq
GraphLinq
GLQ
$ 0.0012533
-0.13%
+5.39%
+16.13%
$ 426.43K
$ 51.78M
46
Xerberus
Xerberus
XER
$ 0.00142835
+0.51%
-0.07%
-2.55%
$ 425.98K
$ 94.93
47
Faircaster
Faircaster
FAIR
$ 8.03E-6
+2.42%
+3.96%
+31.42%
$ 388.44K
--
48
Upscreener
Upscreener
UPS
$ 0.091046
+0.23%
-0.06%
+352.26%
$ 382.39K
$ 30.55K
49
WALL3
WALL3
WALL3
$ 0.00233105
+0.92%
-0.41%
-29.10%
$ 354.66K
$ 39.18K
50
SmartCredit
SmartCredit
SMARTCREDIT
$ 0.135866
0.00%
--
+11.01%
$ 305.92K
$ 94.15

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Analytics tokens and why are they popular?
Analytics tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 108 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.62B.
What is the best-performing Analytics token right now?
Among Analytics tokens tracked on MEXC, TMAI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 89.71% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Analytics tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 108 Analytics tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Analytics tokens include PYTH, CFX, GRT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Analytics category?
The combined market capitalization of all Analytics tokens is approximately $1.62B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Analytics sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.