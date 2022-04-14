Grix (GRIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Grix (GRIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Grix (GRIX) Information Grix is unifying DeFi derivatives - as the toolkits marketplace for agentic on-chain trading. GRIX token serves as the utility token that fuels the Grix ecosystem, aligning incentives to boost protocol growth. The Grix services and API is being paid by GRIX token. Grix integrates with DeFi derivatives protocols, enabling humans to trade via the Grix dApp while also connecting AI Agents to DeFi derivatives protocols through the Grix SDK and framework. It acts as a framework that bridges AI agents and DeFi derivatives protocols, enabling AI agents to automate trading strategies and interact with protocols at scale. It provides Plug & Play AI integration, Unified DeFi Market Data, and Internal Agent-Building capabilities." Official Website: https://www.grix.finance/ Buy GRIX Now!

Grix (GRIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Grix (GRIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.84M $ 3.84M $ 3.84M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 108.25M $ 108.25M $ 108.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.45M $ 35.45M $ 35.45M All-Time High: $ 0.04020081 $ 0.04020081 $ 0.04020081 All-Time Low: $ 0.0162722 $ 0.0162722 $ 0.0162722 Current Price: $ 0.03544229 $ 0.03544229 $ 0.03544229 Learn more about Grix (GRIX) price

Grix (GRIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Grix (GRIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GRIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GRIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GRIX's tokenomics, explore GRIX token's live price!

