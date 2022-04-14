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Top AI Framework Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the AI Framework sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.18369
+0.32%
+2.77%
-2.77%
$ 1.55B
$ 57.38K
2
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.7553
+1.53%
-9.05%
+22.75%
$ 493.06M
$ 893.13K
3
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.2105
+1.21%
-6.68%
+14.09%
$ 165.88M
$ 625.05K
4
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 3.411
+0.44%
-4.24%
+20.25%
$ 102.90M
$ 26.27K
5
UnifAI
UnifAI
UAI
$ 0.2872
+0.56%
-17.83%
+5.49%
$ 68.86M
$ 1.01M
6
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0.1866
+0.05%
-3.65%
+4.28%
$ 66.77M
$ 508.20K
7
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01839
+0.60%
-4.24%
+28.75%
$ 57.18M
$ 5.52M
8
Allora
Allora
ALLO
$ 0.25949
+0.39%
-0.99%
-10.99%
$ 52.19M
$ 245.46K
9
0G
0G
0G
$ 0.1583
+0.89%
-5.49%
+5.39%
$ 33.80M
$ 431.32K
10
Freysa
Freysa
FAI
$ 0.002835
+0.21%
-4.21%
-0.73%
$ 23.31M
$ 19.40M
11
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.0752
+0.87%
-3.39%
-0.55%
$ 23.04M
$ 1.52M
12
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.22435
+1.78%
+5.81%
+18.23%
$ 22.94M
$ 2.02M
13
Rei
Rei
REI
$ 0.02167014
-1.09%
-0.06%
+4.55%
$ 21.78M
$ 143.85K
14
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02504
+0.60%
-2.91%
+10.58%
$ 20.99M
$ 3.07M
15
OpenServ
OpenServ
SERV
$ 0.02697
+0.15%
-0.70%
-2.64%
$ 20.77M
$ 446.86K
16
Pippin
Pippin
PIPPIN
$ 0.019538
+1.05%
+1.53%
+6.35%
$ 19.50M
$ 4.77M
17
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.020537
-0.17%
-1.08%
-0.23%
$ 19.13M
$ 3.25M
18
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0.0006859
+0.13%
-2.10%
+11.18%
$ 18.02M
$ 89.77M
19
Mira
Mira
MIRA
$ 0.04214
+0.84%
-1.48%
+3.90%
$ 12.40M
$ 1.96M
20
Kled AI
Kled AI
KLED
$ 0.01229525
+0.79%
-0.08%
+10.97%
$ 12.28M
$ 454.34K
21
AEON
AEON
AEON
$ 0.05811
+0.97%
+4.50%
-27.53%
$ 10.91M
$ 3.80M
22
Yei Finance
Yei Finance
CLO
$ 0.08447
0.00%
-3.40%
-30.35%
$ 10.83M
$ 2.49M
23
RSS3
RSS3
RSS3
$ 0.006609
-5.80%
+0.35%
+46.70%
$ 10.04M
$ 2.91M
24
DeAgentAI
DeAgentAI
AIA
$ 0.07634
+0.44%
+2.84%
+11.38%
$ 10.02M
$ 1.96M
25
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0.02219
+0.68%
-3.14%
+6.16%
$ 8.73M
$ 3.15M
26
swarms
swarms
SWARMS
$ 0.008113
+0.46%
-5.45%
-2.38%
$ 8.11M
$ 7.50M
27
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.006005
+0.30%
-2.23%
+12.08%
$ 6.01M
$ 10.80M
28
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.02483
+0.61%
+1.10%
+17.80%
$ 5.53M
$ 2.63M
29
Daydreams
Daydreams
DREAMS
$ 0.00502308
-1.04%
-0.13%
+24.25%
$ 5.02M
$ 269.29K
30
CharacterX
CharacterX
CAI
$ 0.02932836
-1.80%
+0.16%
+78.31%
$ 2.93M
$ 49.13K
31
Agent Zero Token
Agent Zero Token
A0T
$ 2.53
0.00%
+0.01%
-2.69%
$ 2.53M
$ 2.04K
32
ELIZAOS
ELIZAOS
ELIZAOS
$ 0.0001814
+2.37%
+1.47%
-0.85%
$ 1.73M
$ 341.89M
33
HUMAN Protocol
HUMAN Protocol
HMT
$ 0.0012392
0.00%
--
-14.55%
$ 1.24M
$ 24.94
34
Cod3x
Cod3x
CDX
$ 0.0201452
+0.26%
-0.09%
-18.80%
$ 986.32K
$ 1.07K
35
UOMI
UOMI
UOMI
$ 0.00023106
+0.13%
-0.06%
-0.86%
$ 985.69K
$ 266.02
36
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000841
0.00%
+5.13%
+31.61%
$ 866.23K
$ 2.03M
37
ORA Coin
ORA Coin
ORA
$ 0.00517629
-7.45%
+0.07%
-5.63%
$ 860.90K
$ 43.35
38
4EVERLAND
4EVERLAND
4EVER
$ 0.00024383
+1.62%
-0.03%
+41.55%
$ 833.41K
$ 133.77K
39
Coral Protocol
Coral Protocol
CORAL
$ 7.149E-5
+0.76%
-4.66%
+19.99%
$ 714.59K
--
40
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0.00254168
+0.71%
-0.03%
+7.01%
$ 603.16K
$ 477.27
41
Hive Intelligence
Hive Intelligence
HINT
$ 0.0012783
+0.05%
-0.56%
-8.64%
$ 588.50K
$ 75.02M
42
Heurist
Heurist
HEU
$ 0.00269807
-0.89%
-0.03%
+18.74%
$ 546.09K
$ 4.95K
43
Nookplot
Nookplot
NOOK
$ 5.24E-6
+0.38%
-18.37%
+35.05%
$ 520.71K
--
44
Matrix AI Network
Matrix AI Network
MAN
$ 0.00107
0.00%
-2.75%
+4.95%
$ 506.34K
$ 1.25M
45
DecideAI
DecideAI
DCD
$ 0.0008368
+0.38%
-0.00%
+17.40%
$ 486.21K
$ 21.88
46
ODEI AI
ODEI AI
ODAI
$ 5.04E-6
+0.20%
-0.94%
+108.26%
$ 478.65K
--
47
ICPanda DAO
ICPanda DAO
PANDA
$ 0.00054227
+0.25%
--
+0.39%
$ 441.86K
$ 541.16
48
SwarmNode.ai
SwarmNode.ai
SNAI
$ 0.0004319
+0.98%
+3.48%
-7.04%
$ 434.30K
$ 126.56M
49
ai16z
ai16z
AI16Z
$ 0.00038823
+0.94%
-0.20%
+14.38%
$ 427.00K
$ 17.94K
50
Neurobro
Neurobro
BRO
$ 0.00038492
+1.05%
-0.13%
+6.74%
$ 382.25K
$ 2.79K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AI Framework tokens and why are they popular?
AI Framework tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 113 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.90B.
What is the best-performing AI Framework token right now?
Among AI Framework tokens tracked on MEXC, AIPUMP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 20.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many AI Framework tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 113 AI Framework tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular AI Framework tokens include M, VIRTUAL, EIGEN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the AI Framework category?
The combined market capitalization of all AI Framework tokens is approximately $2.90B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AI Framework sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.