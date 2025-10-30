The live Dvision Network price today is 0.00437054 USD. Track real-time DVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DVI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Dvision Network price today is 0.00437054 USD. Track real-time DVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DVI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Dvision Network Price (DVI)

1 DVI to USD Live Price:

$0.00437054
-4.70%1D
USD
Dvision Network (DVI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:49:20 (UTC+8)

Dvision Network (DVI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00437157
24H Low
$ 0.00458867
24H High

$ 0.00437157
$ 0.00458867
$ 3.05
$ 0.00415325
-0.02%

-4.75%

-5.28%

-5.28%

Dvision Network (DVI) real-time price is $0.00437054. Over the past 24 hours, DVI traded between a low of $ 0.00437157 and a high of $ 0.00458867, showing active market volatility. DVI's all-time high price is $ 3.05, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00415325.

In terms of short-term performance, DVI has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, -4.75% over 24 hours, and -5.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dvision Network (DVI) Market Information

$ 1.08M
--
$ 4.37M
246.77M
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Dvision Network is $ 1.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DVI is 246.77M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.37M.

Dvision Network (DVI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Dvision Network to USD was $ -0.000218130857661855.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dvision Network to USD was $ -0.0008071744.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dvision Network to USD was $ -0.0020046019.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dvision Network to USD was $ -0.00518342310017177.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000218130857661855-4.75%
30 Days$ -0.0008071744-18.46%
60 Days$ -0.0020046019-45.86%
90 Days$ -0.00518342310017177-54.25%

Dvision Network is essentially a blockchain-based VR content ecosystem, which also powers the NFT marketplace within virtual reality. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very center of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. In fact, to be more precise, Dvision has 3 important platform pillars, which can be explained briefly as an NFT marketplace (VR-Market), where you can also create and trade unique items; Tailored Virtual Reality (VR-Space), where you can customize and acquire the virtual space; Collection of VR-Spaces (VR-City), it’s a public VR world, where you can enjoy the metaverse with other users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Dvision Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Dvision Network (DVI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Dvision Network (DVI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Dvision Network.

Check the Dvision Network price prediction now!

DVI to Local Currencies

Dvision Network (DVI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dvision Network (DVI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DVI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dvision Network (DVI)

How much is Dvision Network (DVI) worth today?
The live DVI price in USD is 0.00437054 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DVI to USD price?
The current price of DVI to USD is $ 0.00437054. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Dvision Network?
The market cap for DVI is $ 1.08M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DVI?
The circulating supply of DVI is 246.77M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DVI?
DVI achieved an ATH price of 3.05 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DVI?
DVI saw an ATL price of 0.00415325 USD.
What is the trading volume of DVI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DVI is -- USD.
Will DVI go higher this year?
DVI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DVI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Dvision Network (DVI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

