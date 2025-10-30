Dvision Network (DVI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00437157 $ 0.00437157 $ 0.00437157 24H Low $ 0.00458867 $ 0.00458867 $ 0.00458867 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00437157$ 0.00437157 $ 0.00437157 24H High $ 0.00458867$ 0.00458867 $ 0.00458867 All Time High $ 3.05$ 3.05 $ 3.05 Lowest Price $ 0.00415325$ 0.00415325 $ 0.00415325 Price Change (1H) -0.02% Price Change (1D) -4.75% Price Change (7D) -5.28% Price Change (7D) -5.28%

Dvision Network (DVI) real-time price is $0.00437054. Over the past 24 hours, DVI traded between a low of $ 0.00437157 and a high of $ 0.00458867, showing active market volatility. DVI's all-time high price is $ 3.05, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00415325.

In terms of short-term performance, DVI has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, -4.75% over 24 hours, and -5.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dvision Network (DVI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.37M$ 4.37M $ 4.37M Circulation Supply 246.77M 246.77M 246.77M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dvision Network is $ 1.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DVI is 246.77M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.37M.