Dvision Network (DVI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00448058 $ 0.00448058 $ 0.00448058 24H Low $ 0.00460393 $ 0.00460393 $ 0.00460393 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00448058$ 0.00448058 $ 0.00448058 24H High $ 0.00460393$ 0.00460393 $ 0.00460393 All Time High $ 3.05$ 3.05 $ 3.05 Lowest Price $ 0.00415325$ 0.00415325 $ 0.00415325 Price Change (1H) +0.04% Price Change (1D) -1.41% Price Change (7D) +1.07% Price Change (7D) +1.07%

Dvision Network (DVI) real-time price is $0.00449949. Over the past 24 hours, DVI traded between a low of $ 0.00448058 and a high of $ 0.00460393, showing active market volatility. DVI's all-time high price is $ 3.05, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00415325.

In terms of short-term performance, DVI has changed by +0.04% over the past hour, -1.41% over 24 hours, and +1.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dvision Network (DVI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.50M$ 4.50M $ 4.50M Circulation Supply 246.77M 246.77M 246.77M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dvision Network is $ 1.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DVI is 246.77M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.50M.