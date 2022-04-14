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Top Gaming (GameFi) Tokens by Market Capitalization

GameFi combines blockchain technology with gaming, allowing players to earn cryptocurrency and own in-game assets as NFTs. Tokens in this sector function as in-game currency, reward mechanisms, and governance tools for decentralized gaming ecosystems. The market valuation of these assets is closely tied to player adoption and the broader play-to-earn (P2E) economy.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Monad
Monad
MON
$ 0.02782
+0.04%
-13.62%
+20.10%
$ 327.79M
$ 15.86M
2
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.12745
+1.41%
-2.60%
+25.84%
$ 261.24M
$ 500.63K
3
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002657
+0.68%
-4.64%
+21.63%
$ 252.30M
$ 4.30B
4
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9578
+0.82%
-3.75%
+4.67%
$ 165.32M
$ 69.63K
5
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07389
+0.60%
-3.24%
+10.32%
$ 146.92M
$ 745.31K
6
ApeCoin
ApeCoin
APE
$ 0.1417
+0.85%
-4.11%
+10.92%
$ 142.20M
$ 1.17M
7
GoMining
GoMining
GOMINING
$ 0.331
+0.45%
-0.36%
+9.18%
$ 134.14M
$ 124.84K
8
Project Ailey
Project Ailey
ALE
$ 0.267
0.00%
-0.30%
+0.98%
$ 129.85M
$ 312.84K
9
Rollbit Coin
Rollbit Coin
RLB
$ 0.079465
+0.01%
+0.00%
+4.74%
$ 126.13M
$ 144.58K
10
$ 0.04192
+1.88%
-2.50%
+1.17%
$ 122.38M
$ 1.49M
11
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2229
-1.20%
-10.24%
-1.20%
$ 98.84M
$ 665.88K
12
FORM
FORM
FORM
$ 0.2389
+0.68%
-7.46%
+11.56%
$ 91.00M
$ 292.09K
13
$ 0.1955
-0.10%
-0.51%
+0.77%
$ 90.24M
$ 310.60K
14
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001845
+0.93%
-6.00%
+29.64%
$ 89.89M
$ 250.48M
15
GRASS
GRASS
GRASS
$ 0.333
+0.76%
-9.66%
+13.55%
$ 80.95M
$ 745.11K
16
SuperVerse
SuperVerse
SUPER
$ 0.114612
-0.44%
-0.03%
+26.06%
$ 73.36M
$ 19.55M
17
BabyDogeCoin
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE
$ 0.0000000003703
+0.43%
-4.05%
+7.35%
$ 66.25M
$ 214.45T
18
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0002334
-0.51%
+4.48%
+22.36%
$ 65.86M
$ 514.38M
19
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.1996
-0.15%
-3.91%
-5.91%
$ 56.68M
$ 386.51K
20
G Coin
G Coin
GCOIN
$ 0.0022398
+0.24%
+6.34%
-8.05%
$ 56.07M
$ 86.44M
21
Enjin
Enjin
ENJ
$ 0.02617
+0.66%
-7.09%
+3.37%
$ 51.48M
$ 4.43M
22
ONEchain
ONEchain
CROSS
$ 0.11358
+1.22%
+1.58%
+6.10%
$ 48.16M
$ 550.57K
23
Loaded Lions
Loaded Lions
LION
$ 0.00155308
+0.48%
-0.02%
+12.21%
$ 47.65M
$ 84.22K
24
Pentagon Chain
Pentagon Chain
PC
$ 46.07
+0.15%
-0.00%
+2.86%
$ 45.30M
$ 4.67K
25
Xphere
Xphere
XP
$ 0.016119
-0.12%
-1.71%
-1.09%
$ 44.83M
$ 4.26M
26
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.05497
+0.92%
-3.30%
+9.17%
$ 42.30M
$ 998.36K
27
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0004121
+1.03%
-3.72%
+3.26%
$ 40.93M
$ 151.85M
28
Propy
Propy
PRO
$ 0.3628
+0.14%
-1.94%
+8.15%
$ 36.37M
$ 149.39K
29
Mocaverse
Mocaverse
MOCA
$ 0.008096
+1.03%
-2.79%
+6.13%
$ 34.32M
$ 7.21M
30
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003404
+0.50%
-2.08%
+9.38%
$ 33.73M
$ 1.65B
31
Starpower
Starpower
STAR
$ 0.1699
-4.62%
+21.75%
+20.87%
$ 31.15M
$ 374.67K
32
PlaysOut
PlaysOut
PLAY
$ 0.03866
+3.14%
+7.60%
+5.54%
$ 30.08M
$ 2.46M
33
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.0009918
+0.02%
+0.51%
-0.11%
$ 29.64M
$ 143.88M
34
BORA
BORA
BORA
$ 0.02195799
+0.97%
+0.01%
+14.88%
$ 25.31M
$ 352.86K
35
Undeads Games
Undeads Games
UDS
$ 0.2439
+0.78%
-1.84%
-4.18%
$ 24.43M
$ 94.68K
36
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0.003873
+0.94%
-2.50%
+11.70%
$ 23.95M
$ 16.30M
37
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.0010175
-0.85%
-7.45%
-5.40%
$ 23.66M
$ 63.20M
38
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 3.217
+0.66%
-4.47%
+3.92%
$ 23.55M
$ 17.41K
39
Unipoly Coin
Unipoly Coin
UNP
$ 0.1065
0.00%
-0.32%
-0.53%
$ 23.35M
$ 484.75K
40
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.2263
+1.78%
+5.81%
+18.23%
$ 22.94M
$ 2.02M
41
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0.0006272
+0.60%
-4.19%
+9.87%
$ 22.62M
$ 95.09M
42
Catizen
Catizen
CATI
$ 0.04936
+0.70%
-3.08%
+0.64%
$ 22.29M
$ 1.17M
43
Yooldo Games
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS
$ 0.04108
-5.48%
+45.36%
+23.02%
$ 22.26M
$ 1.97M
44
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00714729
+0.60%
-0.02%
+11.77%
$ 22.24M
$ 25.79M
45
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.12777
+0.33%
+0.36%
-15.88%
$ 20.31M
$ 3.98M
46
CARV
CARV
CARV
$ 0.03183
+0.67%
-3.78%
+1.22%
$ 19.23M
$ 1.65M
47
Verse World
Verse World
VERSE
$ 0.01918289
+0.53%
-0.04%
+9.84%
$ 19.18M
$ 194.75K
48
Gama Token
Gama Token
GAMA
$ 0.191155
+0.10%
-0.04%
+1.60%
$ 19.12M
$ 5.18K
49
WAX
WAX
WAXP
$ 0.004088
+0.42%
-3.79%
+7.33%
$ 18.81M
$ 14.04M
50
IdleMine
IdleMine
IDLE
$ 0.00184084
-0.44%
-0.01%
+4.67%
$ 18.42M
$ 148.42K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GameFi (Gaming Finance) in the Web3 ecosystem?
GameFi is the intersection of blockchain technology and the gaming industry. It incorporates decentralized finance (DeFi) principles into games, allowing players to truly own in-game assets and earn cryptocurrency through gameplay.
How do Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanisms work in blockchain gaming?
Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanisms reward players with GameFi tokens or NFTs for completing tasks, winning battles, or contributing to the game's ecosystem. These digital rewards can then be traded for fiat or other cryptocurrencies on open markets.
What is the difference between an in-game utility token and a GameFi governance token?
In-game utility tokens are highly inflationary assets used for daily micro-transactions like breeding or repairing items. GameFi governance tokens have a capped supply and represent voting rights and a stake in the overall gaming studio's revenue.
Why do blockchain games use Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for in-game assets?
Blockchain games use NFTs so players can verifiably own their digital items (like swords, land, or characters) outside the game's servers, allowing them to freely sell or rent these assets on decentralized marketplaces.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gaming (GameFi) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.