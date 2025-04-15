BloodLoop Price ($BLS)
The live price of BloodLoop ($BLS) today is 0.02316214 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.13M USD. $BLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BloodLoop Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BloodLoop price change within the day is -2.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 48.59M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $BLS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $BLS price information.
During today, the price change of BloodLoop to USD was $ -0.00056817486702982.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BloodLoop to USD was $ +0.0018361554.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BloodLoop to USD was $ -0.0116841253.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BloodLoop to USD was $ -0.06572812284647607.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00056817486702982
|-2.39%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0018361554
|+7.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0116841253
|-50.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.06572812284647607
|-73.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of BloodLoop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-2.39%
+17.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What Is BloodLoop? BloodLoop is a 5v5 Hero Shooter that immerses players in heart-pounding battles within a dynamic third-person shooter experience. Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. With unique TPS gameplay and original game modes, built and conceived by top-class industry experts (ex Crytek, CI Games, Activision, Ubisoft, etc.) the game offers an innovative yet familiar experience to easily onboard gamers and get them in the loop. Thanks to its proprietary SDK and in-game gas fee-free subnet, BloodLoop provides users with a seamless web3 integration that doesn’t disrupt the UX and is perfectly blended into the traditional gaming experience. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop that is sustainable and rewarding. ## What Is $BLS? $BLS is the native token to the BloodLoop ecosystem and it’s used for: * In-game crafting and trading of assets * Character upgrades, Tournaments and Ticketing * Gas Token for the BloodLoop Subnet The $BLS represents the keystone of the entire economic ecosystem of the game, as well as being the reference currency for any future development around the IP related to the BloodLoop game universe. ### Who’s Behind BloodLoop? The team comprises a healthy mix of crypto-native figures and top-class industry leaders from the gaming world, to embrace both cultures and take the best of each fully. With over 40 full-time figures, the team has experience from production houses such as Ubisoft, Activision, CI Games, Crytek, Gameloft, and more, specifically focusing on talent and figures passionate about innovation and research.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
