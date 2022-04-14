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Top Avalanche Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Avalanche Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2 455,24
+0,73%
-2,51%
+8,84%
$ 296,39B
$ 164,47K
2
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0,999927
0,00%
0,00%
+0,05%
$ 183,22B
$ 67,83B
3
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00007
0,00%
-0,01%
-0,04%
$ 74,80B
$ 104,16M
4
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 96,96
+0,76%
-4,71%
+14,21%
$ 56,25B
$ 1,24M
5
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0,08644
+0,72%
-6,75%
+14,26%
$ 14,73B
$ 192,63M
6
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78 774,36
+0,55%
-2,60%
+13,60%
$ 9,18B
$ 2,97
7
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11,385
+1,07%
-4,18%
+8,22%
$ 7,47B
$ 72,44K
8
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 2 449,44
+0,51%
-0,01%
+8,51%
$ 5,70B
--
9
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 0,9999
0,00%
0,00%
-0,07%
$ 4,49B
$ 141,03K
10
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2 676,2
0,00%
-2,52%
+5,52%
$ 4,37B
$ 0,03
11
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7,363
+0,71%
-4,16%
+8,51%
$ 3,19B
$ 87,22K
12
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 2,80B
--
13
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4,319
+1,12%
-2,35%
+18,79%
$ 2,69B
$ 153,17K
14
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 126,85
+0,67%
-6,19%
+31,76%
$ 1,96B
$ 3,66K
15
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0,000003853
+0,45%
-8,86%
+31,70%
$ 1,59B
$ 297,93B
16
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1,24
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 1,33B
$ 23,50M
17
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0,14219
-0,11%
-9,92%
+51,90%
$ 1,32B
$ 183,20M
18
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2 641,49
+0,37%
-0,01%
+8,92%
$ 1,10B
$ 245,92K
19
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1,11
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 873,76M
--
20
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1,047
0,00%
0,00%
+0,10%
$ 702,73M
--
21
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0,998791
0,00%
0,00%
+0,01%
$ 698,15M
$ 3,98M
22
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78 492
+0,21%
-0,01%
+13,54%
$ 508,62M
$ 18,25K
23
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0,9983
0,00%
0,00%
-0,04%
$ 493,62M
$ 5,57K
24
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0,5287
+2,93%
+11,04%
+44,09%
$ 487,75M
$ 705,50K
25
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1,17
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 460,69M
$ 35,48M
26
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 1,1727
+1,54%
+6,52%
+38,88%
$ 416,50M
$ 4,36M
27
Monad
Monad
MON
$ 0,02775
+0,04%
-13,62%
+20,10%
$ 327,79M
$ 15,86M
28
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0,00005353
+0,94%
-4,36%
+6,25%
$ 295,60M
$ 2,27B
29
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1,097
0,00%
0,00%
+0,09%
$ 229,73M
$ 47,99M
30
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0,999814
0,00%
0,00%
+0,02%
$ 209,98M
$ 5,13M
31
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2,039
+0,20%
-9,26%
+25,86%
$ 200,07M
$ 41,07K
32
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19,35
+0,73%
-2,42%
+4,88%
$ 193,60M
$ 3,49K
33
Graph Token
Graph Token
GRT
$ 0,01769
+1,26%
-4,49%
+26,39%
$ 191,75M
$ 8,86M
34
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
SAVAX
$ 9,44
+0,53%
-0,03%
+9,01%
$ 167,09M
$ 45,33K
35
Wrapped AVAX
Wrapped AVAX
WAVAX
$ 7,38
+0,54%
-0,02%
+8,85%
$ 142,90M
$ 108,99M
36
Avant USD
Avant USD
AVUSD
$ 0,998096
0,00%
-0,00%
-0,10%
$ 131,73M
$ 431,97
37
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4 631,97
+0,20%
-0,00%
+3,78%
$ 126,60M
$ 12,33M
38
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0,08933
+0,41%
-2,19%
+3,37%
$ 126,52M
$ 678,29K
39
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0,999649
-0,03%
0,00%
-0,01%
$ 111,79M
$ 5,70M
40
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0,1623
-0,06%
+1,63%
+7,64%
$ 107,14M
$ 380,63K
41
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0,30847
+0,41%
-0,26%
-5,23%
$ 103,97M
$ 239,61K
42
Avant Staked USD
Avant Staked USD
SAVUSD
$ 1,18
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 102,14M
$ 4,97K
43
BAT
BAT
BAT
$ 0,06726
+0,75%
-4,11%
+8,04%
$ 100,75M
$ 1,08M
44
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
ACRED
$ 1 111,81
+0,24%
+0,00%
+0,22%
$ 95,59M
--
45
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 2 283,2
+0,68%
-3,95%
+8,12%
$ 81,71M
$ 27,72
46
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0,229
+0,35%
-2,34%
+12,39%
$ 79,07M
$ 701,83K
47
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 78 577
+0,51%
-0,04%
+22,88%
$ 76,96M
$ 964,57
48
GMX
GMX
GMX
$ 7,316
+0,65%
-1,44%
+6,89%
$ 76,07M
$ 7,39K
49
SuperVerse
SuperVerse
SUPER
$ 0,114612
-0,44%
-0,03%
+26,06%
$ 73,36M
$ 19,55M
50
Midas Fasanara Global
Midas Fasanara Global
MGLOBAL
$ 1,017
0,00%
0,00%
+0,59%
$ 69,37M
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Avalanche Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Avalanche Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 272 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $682.27B.
What is the best-performing Avalanche Ecosystem token right now?
Among Avalanche Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, NAKA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 16.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Avalanche Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 272 Avalanche Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Avalanche Ecosystem tokens include ETH, USDT, USDC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Avalanche Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Avalanche Ecosystem tokens is approximately $682.27B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Avalanche Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.