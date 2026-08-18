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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CertiK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CertiK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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CertiK (CTK) Technical Analysis Today

CertiK (CTK) Technical Analysis Today

The CertiK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CTK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CertiK's analysis below.

CertiK (CTK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.10561---8.04%+4.66%-39.79%
Know more about CertiK Price

CertiK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CertiK across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 8
Neutral 10
Buy 8
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 3Buy 5
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 2Neutral 7Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1055
0.1055
R2
0.1055
0.1054
R1
0.1054
0.1054
PP
0.1054
0.1054
S1
0.1053
0.1053
S2
0.1053
0.1053
S3
0.1052
0.1053

CertiK Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.20M
$5.90 M
$6.10 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

CertiK Capital Flow

Net InflowCTKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.11
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.11
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.11
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.11
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about CertiK

Trade CertiK (CTK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CertiK price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CTK/USDT
$0.10559
$0.10559$0.10559
-3.96%
521.87K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CTK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CTK
CTK
USD
USD

1 CTK = 0.10561 USD