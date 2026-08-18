CertiK (CTK) Technical Analysis Today The CertiK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CTK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CertiK's analysis below. Sign Up

CertiK (CTK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.10561 -- -8.04% +4.66% -39.79%

CertiK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CertiK across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 10 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 7 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1055 0.1055 R2 0.1055 0.1054 R1 0.1054 0.1054 PP 0.1054 0.1054 S1 0.1053 0.1053 S2 0.1053 0.1053 S3 0.1052 0.1053

CertiK Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.20M $5.90 M $6.10 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. CertiK Capital Flow Net Inflow CTKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.11 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.11 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.11 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.11 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.10 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade CertiK (CTK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live CertiK price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CTK / USDT $0.10559 $0.10559 $0.10559 -3.96% 521.87K (USDT) Trade