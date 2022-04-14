CertiK (CTK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CertiK (CTK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CertiK (CTK) Information CertiK Chain is a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. It aims to act as the basis where blockchain infrastructure and decentralized applications can be built securely. Official Website: https://www.shentu.technology/ Whitepaper: https://www.shentu.technology/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://explorer.shentu.technology Buy CTK Now!

CertiK (CTK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CertiK (CTK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 53.54M $ 53.54M $ 53.54M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 148.56M $ 148.56M $ 148.56M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 3.2827 $ 3.2827 $ 3.2827 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.3604 $ 0.3604 $ 0.3604 Learn more about CertiK (CTK) price

CertiK (CTK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CertiK (CTK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CTK's tokenomics, explore CTK token's live price!

How to Buy CTK Interested in adding CertiK (CTK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CTK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CTK on MEXC now!

CertiK (CTK) Price History Analyzing the price history of CTK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CTK Price History now!

CTK Price Prediction Want to know where CTK might be heading? Our CTK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CTK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!