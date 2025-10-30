TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.29% Price Change (1D) +13.59% Price Change (7D) +36.86% Price Change (7D) +36.86%

TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ₸USD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ₸USD's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ₸USD has changed by +1.29% over the past hour, +13.59% over 24 hours, and +36.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 546.86K$ 546.86K $ 546.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 705.11K$ 705.11K $ 705.11K Circulation Supply 77.56B 77.56B 77.56B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TurboUSD Unstablecoin is $ 546.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ₸USD is 77.56B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 705.11K.