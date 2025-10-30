Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.998311 $ 0.998311 $ 0.998311 24H Low $ 1.001 $ 1.001 $ 1.001 24H High 24H Low $ 0.998311$ 0.998311 $ 0.998311 24H High $ 1.001$ 1.001 $ 1.001 All Time High $ 1.011$ 1.011 $ 1.011 Lowest Price $ 0.989603$ 0.989603 $ 0.989603 Price Change (1H) +0.04% Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.02% Price Change (7D) +0.02%

Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) real-time price is $0.999828. Over the past 24 hours, USDC.E traded between a low of $ 0.998311 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. USDC.E's all-time high price is $ 1.011, while its all-time low price is $ 0.989603.

In terms of short-term performance, USDC.E has changed by +0.04% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and +0.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stargate Bridged USDC (USDC.E) Market Information

Market Cap $ 97.36M$ 97.36M $ 97.36M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 97.36M$ 97.36M $ 97.36M Circulation Supply 97.34M 97.34M 97.34M Total Supply 97,343,891.826171 97,343,891.826171 97,343,891.826171

The current Market Cap of Stargate Bridged USDC is $ 97.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDC.E is 97.34M, with a total supply of 97343891.826171. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.36M.