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Top Berachain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Berachain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,757.96
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.392
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
-0.07%
$ 4.49B
$ 141.03K
4
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+5.52%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
5
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 126.58M
6
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 23.50M
7
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,641.49
+0.37%
-0.01%
+8.92%
$ 1.10B
$ 245.92K
8
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 79,117
+0.19%
-0.01%
+13.70%
$ 811.53M
$ 1.01M
9
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,492
+0.21%
-0.01%
+13.54%
$ 508.62M
$ 18.25K
10
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.739
+1.04%
-3.16%
+15.76%
$ 298.69M
$ 391.00K
11
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.21
+0.05%
-0.00%
-2.15%
$ 272.07M
$ 306.03K
12
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,725
+0.26%
-0.05%
+8.59%
$ 222.74M
$ 4.50K
13
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999649
-0.03%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.79M
$ 5.70M
14
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.1618
-0.06%
+1.63%
+7.64%
$ 107.14M
$ 380.63K
15
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 78,577
+0.51%
-0.04%
+22.88%
$ 76.96M
$ 964.57
16
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0.2663
+0.34%
+14.87%
+12.86%
$ 69.02M
$ 299.05K
17
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
18
BERA
BERA
BERA
$ 0.1798
+1.07%
-5.31%
+15.59%
$ 49.88M
$ 477.03K
19
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999902
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 35.23M
$ 5.87M
20
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1.4351
+0.88%
+2.66%
+9.78%
$ 33.86M
$ 62.20K
21
Restaked Swell ETH
Restaked Swell ETH
RSWETH
$ 2,628.06
+0.26%
-0.01%
+8.70%
$ 30.05M
$ 2.37K
22
SailOut Royalty
SailOut Royalty
SAIL.R
$ 14.54
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.48%
$ 21.81M
$ 1.36K
23
Peapods Finance
Peapods Finance
PEAS
$ 2.02
0.00%
+0.07%
+5.76%
$ 20.09M
$ 166.02K
24
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,453.62
+0.17%
-0.01%
+8.93%
$ 17.10M
$ 618.85K
25
BULLA
BULLA
BULLA
$ 0.016501
+1.04%
-0.53%
-8.50%
$ 16.27M
$ 9.69M
26
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296605
+0.01%
-0.02%
+1.40%
$ 15.93M
$ 175.82K
27
Infrared Bera
Infrared Bera
IBERA
$ 0.189287
-0.11%
-0.03%
+15.80%
$ 15.37M
$ 5.64K
28
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 2,568.7
0.00%
--
+29.45%
$ 9.81M
$ 13.61
29
POL Staked WBERA
POL Staked WBERA
SWBERA
$ 0.257382
-0.26%
-0.04%
+14.90%
$ 9.37M
$ 25.67K
30
Bera USD
Bera USD
BUSD
$ 0.998007
-0.50%
0.00%
-0.30%
$ 7.44M
$ 495.41K
31
Nectar
Nectar
NECT
$ 0.990242
-0.13%
-0.00%
-0.93%
$ 4.67M
$ 11.88K
32
Kodiak Finance
Kodiak Finance
KDK
$ 0.10508
+0.42%
-0.06%
-6.85%
$ 1.55M
$ 39.16K
33
Resolv USR
Resolv USR
USR
$ 0.117888
0.00%
-0.03%
-6.92%
$ 954.69K
$ 302.58
34
Wrapped gBera
Wrapped gBera
WGBERA
$ 0.178897
+0.14%
-0.03%
+16.50%
$ 719.23K
$ 1.12K
35
Reservoir srUSD
Reservoir srUSD
SRUSD
$ 1.16
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 717.28K
--
36
Reservoir
Reservoir
DAM
$ 0.00245348
0.00%
+0.10%
+9.27%
$ 656.41K
$ 479.57
37
Infrared BGT
Infrared BGT
IBGT
$ 0.181257
-0.11%
-0.03%
+15.82%
$ 567.93K
$ 1.30K
38
Resolv wstUSR
Resolv wstUSR
WSTUSR
$ 0.290641
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 535.24K
$ 46.45
39
Lair
Lair
LAIR
$ 0.00068431
+1.40%
-0.00%
+9.13%
$ 485.69K
$ 987.49
40
Plutus
Plutus
PLUTUS
$ 0.0052057
0.00%
-0.00%
+52.49%
$ 407.44K
$ 49.10
41
Reservoir rUSD
Reservoir rUSD
RUSD
$ 1.002
-0.30%
-0.00%
+0.20%
$ 272.56K
$ 1.32K
42
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
RLP
$ 0.142041
0.00%
-0.04%
-7.75%
$ 229.48K
$ 91.94
43
Berachain Staked ETH
Berachain Staked ETH
BERAETH
$ 2,629.76
+0.53%
--
+9.84%
$ 176.01K
$ 2.67
44
NAV
NAV
NAV
$ 0.00038651
-0.15%
--
+26.26%
$ 161.79K
$ 47.23
45
BYUSD
BYUSD
BYUSD
$ 0.997649
-0.33%
0.00%
-0.21%
$ 130.92K
$ 533.01
46
Pollen
Pollen
POLLEN
$ 0.00053253
-0.18%
+0.02%
+9.29%
$ 129.55K
$ 116.34
47
aSUGAR
aSUGAR
ASUGAR
$ 0.02443609
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 61.71K
$ 36.35
48
Smilee
Smilee
SMILEE
$ 0.02600638
0.00%
+0.02%
+2.21%
$ 52.01K
$ 5.98
49
Liquid BGT
Liquid BGT
LBGT
$ 0.179558
-0.25%
-0.04%
+14.93%
$ 38.84K
$ 4.26
50
Yeet
Yeet
YEET
$ 4.772E-5
+0.40%
-4.48%
-1.02%
$ 33.45K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Berachain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Berachain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 56 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $34.83B.
What is the best-performing Berachain Ecosystem token right now?
Among Berachain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, BR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 14.87% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Berachain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 56 Berachain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Berachain Ecosystem tokens include WBTC, LINK, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Berachain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Berachain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $34.83B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Berachain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.