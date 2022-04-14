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Top Abstract Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Abstract Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.396
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
2
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.009581
+1.39%
-5.67%
+48.03%
$ 600.00M
$ 104.04M
3
Gate Wrapped BTC
Gate Wrapped BTC
GTBTC
$ 79,105
+0.53%
-0.01%
+13.81%
$ 273.84M
$ 131.59K
4
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999649
-0.03%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.79M
$ 5.70M
5
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999902
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 35.23M
$ 5.87M
6
Rekt
Rekt
REKTCOIN
$ 0.00000012204
0.00%
-5.26%
+7.81%
$ 34.39M
$ 9.92B
7
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.02257
+0.67%
-4.30%
+11.79%
$ 17.13M
$ 2.27M
8
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296605
+0.01%
-0.02%
+1.40%
$ 15.93M
$ 175.82K
9
Orderly Network
Orderly Network
ORDER
$ 0.0309
+0.98%
-1.90%
+4.39%
$ 12.04M
$ 1.61M
10
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0.001211
-0.25%
-3.65%
+4.83%
$ 2.19M
$ 45.31M
11
Abster
Abster
ABSTER
$ 0.00166644
+0.12%
-0.02%
+68.19%
$ 1.65M
$ 20.98K
12
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00278755
0.00%
0.00%
-1.24%
$ 1.27M
$ 99.98
13
Froth
Froth
FROTH
$ 0.00110963
-0.33%
+0.14%
+17.71%
$ 1.09M
$ 4.29K
14
God The Dog
God The Dog
GOD
$ 0.00083193
-0.60%
-0.19%
+46.76%
$ 824.71K
$ 9.60K
15
Polly
Polly
POLLY
$ 0.00037914
+0.28%
+0.03%
+62.42%
$ 379.14K
$ 2.52K
16
Bigcoin
Bigcoin
BIG
$ 0.02914812
+1.12%
-0.01%
+9.97%
$ 288.95K
$ 1.13K
17
KONA
KONA
KONA
$ 13.16
-0.38%
-0.22%
+37.23%
$ 227.28K
$ 4.13K
18
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH
ABSETH
$ 2,570.61
+0.25%
-0.01%
+9.89%
$ 216.18K
$ 22.61
19
RETSBA
RETSBA
RETSBA
$ 0.00023611
-0.12%
-0.05%
+56.21%
$ 193.31K
$ 2.76K
20
Aborean
Aborean
ABX
$ 0.00050504
+0.76%
+0.24%
+98.30%
$ 144.08K
$ 12.94K
21
GRIND
GRIND
GRIND
$ 1.62E-6
+0.62%
-1.99%
+7.28%
$ 126.09K
--
22
SMOL
SMOL
SMOL
$ 0.0001399
0.00%
+0.01%
+8.26%
$ 117.92K
$ 1.40
23
LOL Land
LOL Land
LOL
$ 2.625E-5
+0.77%
-6.81%
+8.16%
$ 110.56K
--
24
CHAD Token
CHAD Token
CHAD
$ 2.084E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 104.20K
--
25
Noot Noot
Noot Noot
NOOT
$ 9.047E-5
+0.76%
-7.81%
+3.98%
$ 90.51K
--
26
Absters Girl
Absters Girl
ABBY
$ 7.276E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+25.08%
$ 72.39K
--
27
UWU 69
UWU 69
UWU69
$ 7.271E-5
+0.76%
-8.31%
+16.24%
$ 72.09K
--
28
Chengu
Chengu
CHENGU
$ 5.91E-5
0.00%
-3.26%
+8.26%
$ 58.58K
--
29
BORNE
BORNE
BORNE
$ 0.00112956
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.29%
$ 46.51K
$ 40.12
30
gBLUE
gBLUE
GBLUE
$ 2.69
-0.74%
0.00%
+4.26%
$ 39.48K
$ 59.39
31
Plan Bee
Plan Bee
PLANB
$ 3.922E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+12.67%
$ 38.83K
--
32
Thank You Abstract God
Thank You Abstract God
TYAG
$ 3.217E-5
+0.78%
+1.48%
+11.59%
$ 31.90K
--
33
Gugo
Gugo
GUGO
$ 2.295E-5
+0.79%
-7.15%
+23.99%
$ 22.73K
--
34
Peengu
Peengu
PEENGU
$ 2.291E-5
+0.75%
-1.80%
+18.89%
$ 22.60K
--
35
GALAXIS Token
GALAXIS Token
GALAXIS
$ 1.284E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-40.88%
$ 21.79K
--
36
ABSCHAD
ABSCHAD
CHAD
$ 1.762E-5
0.00%
-2.25%
+12.66%
$ 17.48K
--
37
Boost
Boost
BOOST
$ 2.792E-5
-0.11%
-23.92%
-7.03%
$ 17.33K
--
38
Grow
Grow
$GROW
$ 1.58085E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 15.81K
--
39
Yup
Yup
YUP
$ 1.324E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+9.24%
$ 13.11K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Abstract Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Abstract Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 39 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.58B.
What is the best-performing Abstract Ecosystem token right now?
Among Abstract Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, TYAG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.48% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Abstract Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 39 Abstract Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Abstract Ecosystem tokens include LINK, PENGU, GTBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Abstract Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Abstract Ecosystem tokens is approximately $8.58B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Abstract Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.