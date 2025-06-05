Retard Finance Price (REFI)
The live price of Retard Finance (REFI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 53.76K USD. REFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Retard Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Retard Finance price change within the day is +2.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.72M USD
During today, the price change of Retard Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Retard Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Retard Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Retard Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Retard Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.36%
+2.50%
-31.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Retarded Finance $ReFi is a community-driven meme token backed by its community of likeminded retards. We post memes and share the most absurd and entertaining finance news in our X community. We are constantly generating new content across X, TikTok and Reddit and will continue to do so with our unique and generative art that is circulating all over social media. We are building a retarded finance cult for the memes, and to spread awareness for how finance is retarded in reality if you narrow it down to the point, sometimes it just does not make sense.
