Retard Finance (REFI) Tokenomics
Retard Finance (REFI) Information
Retarded Finance $ReFi is a community-driven meme token backed by its community of likeminded retards. We post memes and share the most absurd and entertaining finance news in our X community.
We are constantly generating new content across X, TikTok and Reddit and will continue to do so with our unique and generative art that is circulating all over social media.
We are building a retarded finance cult for the memes, and to spread awareness for how finance is retarded in reality if you narrow it down to the point, sometimes it just does not make sense.
Retard Finance (REFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Retard Finance (REFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Retard Finance (REFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Retard Finance (REFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand REFI's tokenomics, explore REFI token's live price!
REFI Price Prediction
Want to know where REFI might be heading? Our REFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.