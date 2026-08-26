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The live Lotos price today is 0.0143204 USD.LTS market cap is 1,954,596 USD. Track real-time LTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Lotos price today is 0.0143204 USD.LTS market cap is 1,954,596 USD. Track real-time LTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Lotos Price (LTS)

Unlisted

1 LTS to USD Live Price:

$0.01432027
$0.01432027$0.01432027
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lotos (LTS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:49:21 (UTC+8)

Lotos Price Today

The live Lotos (LTS) price today is $ 0.0143204, with a 3.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current LTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0143204 per LTS.

Lotos currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,954,596, with a circulating supply of 136.49M LTS. During the last 24 hours, LTS traded between $ 0.01373929 (low) and $ 0.01489938 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04767392, while the all-time low was $ 0.01367182.

In short-term performance, LTS moved -- in the last hour and -8.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.74K.

Lotos (LTS) Market Information

$ 1.95M
$ 1.95M$ 1.95M

$ 15.74K
$ 15.74K$ 15.74K

$ 14.32M
$ 14.32M$ 14.32M

136.49M
136.49M 136.49M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lotos is $ 1.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.74K. The circulating supply of LTS is 136.49M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.32M.

Lotos Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01373929
$ 0.01373929$ 0.01373929
24H Low
$ 0.01489938
$ 0.01489938$ 0.01489938
24H High

$ 0.01373929
$ 0.01373929$ 0.01373929

$ 0.01489938
$ 0.01489938$ 0.01489938

$ 0.04767392
$ 0.04767392$ 0.04767392

$ 0.01367182
$ 0.01367182$ 0.01367182

--

-3.88%

-8.14%

-8.14%

Price Prediction for Lotos

Lotos (LTS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LTS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lotos (LTS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lotos could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lotos will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LTS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Lotos Price Prediction.

What is Lotos (LTS)

Lotos is a terminal for analysis and trading in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, founded in 2021. The project combines token scam scanning, educational materials, and direct trading functionality into a single web interface. The platform’s main goal is to help users make informed trading decisions and reduce risks associated with potentially fraudulent assets on the BNB Chain and Ethereum blockchains.

The core element of Lotos is its proprietary risk assessment system, which analyzes both on-chain and off-chain data: token smart-contract code, wallet history, liquidity structure, social media activity, and other parameters. Based on this data, each token is assigned a safety rating. The system does not guarantee the absence of risk, but it provides users with tools to conduct their own evaluations.

The platform is accessible through a website and does not require any additional software installation. Users can connect one of more than 470 compatible crypto wallets, including MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and other popular solutions. After connecting a wallet, users can trade directly through integrated decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The terminal interface displays both trading pairs and analytical metrics, allowing users to assess risks before executing a transaction. In addition to analytics, Lotos includes contextual educational tips and guides explaining common scam indicators—such as the presence of Blacklist or Hidden Mint functions, or suspicious liquidity behavior.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lotos (LTS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AnalyticsBNB Chain Ecosystem

About Lotos

What is the live value of Lotos today?

Today, Lotos trades at $0.0143204, experiencing a price movement of -3.88% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is LTS right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Lotos have today?

Lotos holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has LTS traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between $0.01373929 and $0.01489938. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for LTS?

A total of $-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Lotos's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Analytics,BNB Chain Ecosystem asset built on --, LTS's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lotos

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:49:21 (UTC+8)

Lotos (LTS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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