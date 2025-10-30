The live GT3 Finance price today is 0.00583805 USD. Track real-time GT3 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GT3 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live GT3 Finance price today is 0.00583805 USD. Track real-time GT3 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GT3 price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.00583805
-2.60%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
GT3 Finance (GT3) Live Price Chart
GT3 Finance (GT3) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.00583774
24H Low
$ 0.00602128
24H High

$ 0.00583774
$ 0.00602128
$ 0.00811755
$ 0.00565722
-0.00%

-2.62%

+2.07%

+2.07%

GT3 Finance (GT3) real-time price is $0.00583805. Over the past 24 hours, GT3 traded between a low of $ 0.00583774 and a high of $ 0.00602128, showing active market volatility. GT3's all-time high price is $ 0.00811755, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00565722.

In terms of short-term performance, GT3 has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -2.62% over 24 hours, and +2.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GT3 Finance (GT3) Market Information

$ 912.96K
--
$ 912.96K
156.38M
156,382,804.4696752
The current Market Cap of GT3 Finance is $ 912.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GT3 is 156.38M, with a total supply of 156382804.4696752. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 912.96K.

GT3 Finance (GT3) Price History USD

During today, the price change of GT3 Finance to USD was $ -0.000157487777206535.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GT3 Finance to USD was $ -0.0006829304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GT3 Finance to USD was $ -0.0007814714.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GT3 Finance to USD was $ -0.000917333506899824.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000157487777206535-2.62%
30 Days$ -0.0006829304-11.69%
60 Days$ -0.0007814714-13.38%
90 Days$ -0.000917333506899824-13.57%

What is GT3 Finance (GT3)

GT3 is the native token used in GT3.finance, a mobile-first DEX based on veTokens. Most of DEX and AMMs are designed to work on desktops. GT3 is designed to run perfectly on mobile devices, adding a new generation wallet (based on smart accounts & Passkeys) to simplify user experience.

GT3 is also based on the concept of vote escrow tokens: users block our $GT3 native tokens and vote for their favourite pools, receiving Bribes from projects and increasing APR for liquidity pools.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GT3 Finance (GT3) Resource

GT3 Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GT3 Finance (GT3) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GT3 Finance (GT3) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GT3 Finance.

Check the GT3 Finance price prediction now!

GT3 to Local Currencies

GT3 Finance (GT3) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GT3 Finance (GT3) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GT3 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GT3 Finance (GT3)

How much is GT3 Finance (GT3) worth today?
The live GT3 price in USD is 0.00583805 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GT3 to USD price?
The current price of GT3 to USD is $ 0.00583805. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of GT3 Finance?
The market cap for GT3 is $ 912.96K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GT3?
The circulating supply of GT3 is 156.38M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GT3?
GT3 achieved an ATH price of 0.00811755 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GT3?
GT3 saw an ATL price of 0.00565722 USD.
What is the trading volume of GT3?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GT3 is -- USD.
Will GT3 go higher this year?
GT3 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GT3 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
GT3 Finance (GT3) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

