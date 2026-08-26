Core Scientific xStock Price Today

The live Core Scientific xStock (CORZX) price today is $ 17.83, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CORZX to USD conversion rate is $ 17.83 per CORZX.

Core Scientific xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 110,156, with a circulating supply of 6.18K CORZX. During the last 24 hours, CORZX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 29.69, while the all-time low was $ 17.83.

In short-term performance, CORZX moved -- in the last hour and -11.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 207.10.

Core Scientific xStock (CORZX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.16K$ 110.16K $ 110.16K Volume (24H) $ 207.10$ 207.10 $ 207.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 87.63M$ 87.63M $ 87.63M Circulation Supply 6.18K 6.18K 6.18K Total Supply 4,913,832.460524222 4,913,832.460524222 4,913,832.460524222

The current Market Cap of Core Scientific xStock is $ 110.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 207.10. The circulating supply of CORZX is 6.18K, with a total supply of 4913832.460524222. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.63M.