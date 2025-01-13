Casinu Inu Price (CASINU)
The live price of Casinu Inu (CASINU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CASINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Casinu Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.81K USD
- Casinu Inu price change within the day is -16.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CASINU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CASINU price information.
During today, the price change of Casinu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Casinu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Casinu Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Casinu Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-16.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.12%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Casinu Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-16.75%
-39.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In an article written on January 30, 2024,Vitalik Buterin mentioned and introduced a name for a dog meme token, "Is 0x1b54....98c3 actually the address of the "Casinu Inu" ERC20 token?". Effectively giving birth to Casinu Inu a meme coin with no intrinsic value. For the very first time, Vitalik created a name for a dog meme token. He came up with the name himself because it didn't exist before he mentioned it. Source : https://vitalik.eth.limo/general/2024/01/30/cryptoai.html
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CASINU to AUD
A$--
|1 CASINU to GBP
￡--
|1 CASINU to EUR
€--
|1 CASINU to USD
$--
|1 CASINU to MYR
RM--
|1 CASINU to TRY
₺--
|1 CASINU to JPY
¥--
|1 CASINU to RUB
₽--
|1 CASINU to INR
₹--
|1 CASINU to IDR
Rp--
|1 CASINU to PHP
₱--
|1 CASINU to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CASINU to BRL
R$--
|1 CASINU to CAD
C$--
|1 CASINU to BDT
৳--
|1 CASINU to NGN
₦--
|1 CASINU to UAH
₴--
|1 CASINU to VES
Bs--
|1 CASINU to PKR
Rs--
|1 CASINU to KZT
₸--
|1 CASINU to THB
฿--
|1 CASINU to TWD
NT$--
|1 CASINU to CHF
Fr--
|1 CASINU to HKD
HK$--
|1 CASINU to MAD
.د.م--