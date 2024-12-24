Bifrost Voucher MANTA Price (VMANTA)
The live price of Bifrost Voucher MANTA (VMANTA) today is 1.025 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.47M USD. VMANTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bifrost Voucher MANTA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 927.21 USD
- Bifrost Voucher MANTA price change within the day is -0.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.33M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VMANTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VMANTA price information.
During today, the price change of Bifrost Voucher MANTA to USD was $ -0.008626568680225.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bifrost Voucher MANTA to USD was $ -0.1950473525.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bifrost Voucher MANTA to USD was $ +0.1834834050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bifrost Voucher MANTA to USD was $ +0.0624892487915982.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.008626568680225
|-0.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1950473525
|-19.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1834834050
|+17.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0624892487915982
|+6.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bifrost Voucher MANTA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.33%
-0.83%
-23.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
vMANTA is liquid staking token of MANTA, minted via Bifrost.
|1 VMANTA to AUD
A$1.64
|1 VMANTA to GBP
￡0.80975
|1 VMANTA to EUR
€0.984
|1 VMANTA to USD
$1.025
|1 VMANTA to MYR
RM4.60225
|1 VMANTA to TRY
₺36.08
|1 VMANTA to JPY
¥161.05825
|1 VMANTA to RUB
₽103.7505
|1 VMANTA to INR
₹87.21725
|1 VMANTA to IDR
Rp16,532.25575
|1 VMANTA to PHP
₱60.01375
|1 VMANTA to EGP
￡E.52.34675
|1 VMANTA to BRL
R$6.34475
|1 VMANTA to CAD
C$1.46575
|1 VMANTA to BDT
৳122.631
|1 VMANTA to NGN
₦1,586.6795
|1 VMANTA to UAH
₴43.132
|1 VMANTA to VES
Bs52.275
|1 VMANTA to PKR
Rs285.9135
|1 VMANTA to KZT
₸535.24475
|1 VMANTA to THB
฿35.1575
|1 VMANTA to TWD
NT$33.5175
|1 VMANTA to CHF
Fr0.91225
|1 VMANTA to HKD
HK$7.954
|1 VMANTA to MAD
.د.م10.32175