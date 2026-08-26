Which blockchain network does Belgium Fan Token run on?

Belgium Fan Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of BELG?

The token is priced at $0.105558, marking a price movement of -1.47% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Belgium Fan Token belong to?

Belgium Fan Token falls under the Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare BELG with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Belgium Fan Token?

Its market capitalization is $530944, placing the asset at rank #3450. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of BELG is currently circulating?

There are 5029874.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Belgium Fan Token today?

Over the past day, BELG generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Belgium Fan Token fluctuated between $0.105215 and $0.109289, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.